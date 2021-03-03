Subhash Chandra Reddy Is Working To Avert Hyderabad’s Growing Water Crisis

Indian cities are expanding rapidly with cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune becoming India's fastest-growing metropolises. Due to this, there has been an increase in demand for potable water. Thus, leaving local water bodies stressed. Tankers often travel long distances to draw water from surrounding lakes to provide cities with adequate water supply. Despite receiving an abundant rainfall of 1000mm every year, Hyderabad is one of the cities grappling with a severe water crisis. Two of its primary water sources: the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir and the Yellampalli reservoir, are reported to have dangerously low water levels. Experts suggest that rainwater harvesting practices will reduce water scarcity and increase depleting groundwater levels. Many water conservationists & NGOs have been working tirelessly to avert the city's water crisis.

Subhash Chandra Reddy is a water conservationist & founder of SMARAN, an NGO in Hyderabad working at the grassroots to conserve water by implementing rainwater harvesting methods in & around the city. Subhash along with his team have been working tirelessly to provide weaker sections with access to clean, potable water & are also involved in various water conservation projects. Apart from this, he is also involved in several rural development & community welfare activities within the state.

"We have implemented about 1000 borewells throughout the city. Depending on the size of the community, there is an average of 4 - 5 borewells. Many residential areas have been able to cut the cost of purchasing water due to these borewells." says Subhash Chandra Reddy, Founder of SMARAN

With water resources have depleting rapidly, the UN has included water conservation as one of the 17 Sustainability Goals. As citizens, we ought to be mindful & conserve water for our future generations. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge & become a water warrior by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800-120-77887. Let's save water as every drop counts!