Sustainable Solutions To The Water Crisis In India

The entire world is currently battling a deadly pandemic and as of now, there are no vaccinations available to help out the global population. The most common and efficient method of dealing with the COVID-19 virus is to wash hands at regular intervals. With this, the demand of water has gone up amidst the already looming water crisis across the world. Many Indian states are also suffering from an acute scarcity of water. Rural India, the sect that is majorly dependent on groundwater for agricultural purposes is also facing the brunt of a depleting groundwater level.

The Indian water crisis roots from the climatic changes that affect the rainfall patterns and weather conditions in different parts of India; the increase in population and urbanization, that creates a huge gap in the supply and demand of water resources, and also leads to the most common cause, pollution in all major water bodies. A major sect of the Indian population is deprived of clean drinking water. There are many organizations that are working to ensure that water resources are available to the entire population. These organizations focus on optimal usage of water to ensure a sustainable future.

One such organization is Maithri Aquatech, which focuses on finding an alternative source of water, as the depleting water levels have been a cause for caution in southern India. Their invention, the Meghdoot Water Generator(MWG), is a boon to the population of Chennai. MWG is a one of its kind atmospheric water generator that condenses the atmospheric humidity into portable drinking water. According to scientific reports, the atmosphere hold millions of gallons of water in the form of moisture. If a MWG is installed in every house, each household can avail a minimum of 30litres of water per day. This can go a long way in helping the government in implementing the Har Ghar Paani scheme.

Arpan Seva Sansthan is a non-profit organization, set up in Rajasthan. It has been meticulously working to make their mission of improving the livelihoods of rural community, a success. The organization follows a participatory approach to create a sustainable, socially inclusive and equitable lifestyle for the rural and marginalized communities. It has been working to install rainwater harvesting system to ensure that the rainwater is stored for future use. The rural communities initially refused the intake of rainwater. Today, the communities are working hand in hand with the organization and many other companies that take up rural initiatives.

According to RR Sivaraam, a water solution expert, what India needs most today is a set of policies in regards to the management of water resources. These policies should be made keeping in mind the variety of terrains and geographical areas that are found across the country. Moreover, there is a need for public participation to ensure the optimal implementation of these policies or any similar schemes. Today, there are many public and private initiatives that are being taken to ensure a better and water secure future. However, without the contribution of every citizen, the contributions will remain useful only to some sects of the society.

You can come forward and create a huge difference as well. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge today to make every drop of water count. Log onto www.republicworld.com. You can also give a missed call on 1800 120 887788.