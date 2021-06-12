The 'Har Ek Boond' Campaign Urges Every Indian To Be Water-wise & Become A Water Hero

India constitutes 16% of the world's population, but the country has only 4% of the world's freshwater resources. Moreover, with the changing climate patterns and recurring droughts, India has become a water-stressed nation with millions lacking access to potable clean water. However, climate change isn't the only reason for depleting water reserves in the country. Severe mismanagement & excessive water pollution on the path of citizens, corporates & previous governments are equally to blame. Numerous studies conducted by NITI Aayog show that India will face a zero water day by 2030. Several water conservationists, environmentalists, climate change activists, NGOs & government organizations have joined forces to solve India's impending water crisis.

In the finale episode of 'Har Ek Boond,' we commemorate this great campaign's incredible journey spread over 18 months. We showcased 25 episodes & over 50+ water stories of 200 water experts & their innovative techniques of saving water. The campaign has created a nationwide impact with several individuals taking the 'Har Ek Boond' pledge to conserve every drop of water. In addition, the episode featured an eminent panel of experts from various backgrounds who shared their expertise on water conservation, water management & rejuvenation of depleting water bodies. The campaign also launched the 'Har Ek Boond' anthem to urge every citizen to save water.

"It's a matter of concern that 600 million people face extremely high water stress, about 3/4 of the household lack access to potable water. With nearly 70% of water contaminated, India is ranked among the worst in the world in terms of water quality. We rank 120th out of the 122 nations on the water quality index, according to a 2018 NITI Aayog report. Now, this is where Eureka Forbes comes in, Aquaguard, our brand, has been fighting bacteria & viruses for over four decades, and we've taken it as our mission to ensure safe & healthy drinking water for all Indians," says Marzin Shroff, MD & CEO, Eureka Forbes.

He also highlighted the government's flagship program, 'Nal Se Jal,' to provide tap-water connections to every rural household by 2024. Mr. Shroff also emphasized the importance of the public-private partnership to augment the government's efforts. He also lauded the efforts undertaken by the 'Har Ek Boond' campaign in spreading awareness about water scarcity & increasing water conservation.

"We can survive without food for 2-3 weeks but can't survive without water for more than two days. So I think for a country like India where the population is about 130 crores, it's a vast country with just 4% freshwater availability. So we need to work toward conserving water & this is something the required efforts of the citizens & the government. I am a firm believer in the phrase - Individual actions have a larger impact." says Malhar Kalambe, Founder, Beach Please.

Water is indeed the elixir of life. So as India continues to grapple with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, let us continue to be mindful & save water for our future generation. Take the 'Har Ek Boond' pledge by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call to 1800 120 887788. Let's save water as every drop counts.