Here's The Story Of Mahul – The ‘Toxic Hell’ Of Mumbai

Water scarcity is essentially the gap between the supply and demand of freshwater. The World Economic Forum has listed the scarcity of water as one of the largest global risk because of the potential impact it can cause int the next decade in the Global Risks Report, 2019. According to the report, every continent is affected by the crisis and the scarcity is stipulated to grow if no steps are taken. One of the primary causes of the water stress is also water pollution. Almost 80% of the world’s wastewater is flown into the major water bodies, without any treatment. Water pollution occurs when harmful substances – mostly chemicals – contaminate a stream, river, lake, ocean or any other water body causing degradation of water quality to toxic levels. The process becomes easier because of the vulnerable nature of water. Since, water is a universal solvent, it is more prone to dissolving any substance than any other liquid on earth.

ALSO WATCH: Har Ek Boond: Indian Water Scarcity Is Combatable

ALSO WATCH: Har Ek Boond: Water Management Is The Need Of The Hour

Mahul, which is now known as the ‘toxic hell’ of Mumbai, is a former fishing village to the east of the city. The thousand and more residents of the area were forced to rehabilitate owing to infrastructure and the establishment of refineries and chemical factories. According to the residents, the pipelines which are the source of water in the area are quite close to the pipelines of these chemical plants leading to the contamination of water. The water mostly has an entire layer of oil like substance and is unfit for drinking and usage even after boiling. Almost all households have family members who have succumbed to death due to the contaminated water or water – borne diseases. Many of the residents suffer from skin diseases or other ailments due to intake of the contaminated water or taking a bath in it. The people of Mahul are living with the fear of death and are repeatedly requesting the administration to take steps.

ALSO WATCH: Har Ek Boond | Amla Ruia, Water Hero Who Engaged Every Individual In Water Conservation

ALSO WATCH: Har Ek Boond | ExNoRa Helping Chennai In Reversing Water Crisis

Here's what you can do to make every drop of water count:

Take the Har Ek Boond pledge by logging on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call on 1800 120 887788.