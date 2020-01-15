This Army Day, pledge To Save Water For The Ones Who Save Us 

The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in India, to commemorate Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa’s succession as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from his British counterpart. Today, the army stands to protect the nation from threats that can range from a nuclear to a cyber terror attack. The Indian Army jawaans not only defend the country from all possible dangers but also ensure effective security in the most difficult terrains. The ethos of an Indian Army soldier states that there is no scope for question but to do or die for the three ‘N’, that are the ‘Naam’: name or honor of the unit, army or the country; ‘Namak’: the loyalty towards the nation and the ‘Nishaan’: the emblem or flag of the unit, regiment, army or the nation. To them, their own ease, comfort and safety comes last always and every time.

A Jawaan has values of self-sacrifice infused within, that pushes him to face the plethora of challenge that comes his way. To these heroes, who ensure us a comfortable stay in our homes, the country and its people come first. There are soldiers posted in the highest peaks of Kashmir and the farthest deserts of Rajasthan, where a necessity like water becomes a valuable commodity. There are terrains where there are no direct sources of water in an accessible range and the soldiers have to depend on the stored water that is either carried by them or sent to them. Saving water is a very small yet significant contribution that we can make for these heroes who have left their comfort for our security.

“I am posted in Kashmir today but before this, I had been in the deserts, where there was no sign of water for long stretches. No one can understand the importance of every drop of water better than a soldier” - a soldier narrates.

This Army Day, we urge you to take a pledge to do something for the soldiers who put the nation first. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge to make every drop of water count. Logon to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call on 1800 120 887788