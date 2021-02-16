United Way Of Bengaluru Is Reclaiming & Reviving Lost Water Bodies To Combat Water Crisis

Bengaluru is a city known for its lakes, but increasing population & urbanization have led to lakes disappearing. The city's water bodies have shrunk from giving way to buildings and infrastructure projects. According to a report by NITI Aayog, Bengaluru was among the 11 cities to run out of groundwater levels by 2020. The tireless efforts of water conservationists, environmentalists & NGOs helped reverse the water situation in Bengaluru to some extent.

United Way of Bengaluru is a community-based organization that unites individuals, corporates, governments & civil societies to improve the quality of life. 'Wake the Lake' is an initiative undertaken by 'United Way of Bengaluru' to revive the disappearing lakes. Through their Wake the Lake campaign, the NGO works with residents & locals to rejuvenate dying lakes in Bengaluru. Over the last decade, United Way of Bengaluru has successfully reclaimed and restored over 20 lakes, which were on the verge of complete collapse through their 'Wake the Lake' initiative. The restoration process involved clearing them of sewage, improving water quality, greening the lake environs, and turning them into active community spaces.

"The Rapid Urbanization that has led to the degradation of lakes & disappearance of many city lakes. We firmly believe in the ethos that is mobilizing the caring power of communities & we feel that together we can address the societal challenges. Water conservation is one of the topics that United Way Bengaluru had pursued by coming together & ensuring that we revive the city lakes." says Rajesh Krishnan, Executive Director, United Way Bengaluru.

Research suggests that India is one of the many countries to experience a zero-water day by 2030. As citizens, we need to work towards conserving water to avoid doomsday.