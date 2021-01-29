Virendra Singh Starts First ‘Jal Pathshala’ To Raise Awareness About Water Conservation

Water scarcity is an issue that affects more than a million Indians every year. The steep increase in the number of individuals who lack access to clean drinking water has also raised concerns. According to a report by NITI Aayog, 40% of Indians are likely to have no access to drinking water by 2030. The government, environmentalists & water conservationists are continuously working towards resolving India's impending water crisis.

Virendra Singh, an environmentalist & water conservationist, has started the first-ever 'Jal Pathshala' in his hometown of Dudia in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh. Through his 'Jal Pathshala', Virendra educates young minds on the current water crisis & ways to conserve water. Virendra is also involved in restoring local water bodies and using creative and artistic ways to spread awareness about water conservation.

" I have started the first 'Jal Pathshala' in my village Dudia in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh. I aim to impart knowledge on India's water crisis & ways to conserve water. I want to address the matter to the civic authorities and the government that ' water conservation' should be an issue that is discussed in every school in Chhattisgarh & the teachers should dedicate at least 5 mins of their time to spreading awareness about water conservation." says Virendra Singh, Water Conservationist.

