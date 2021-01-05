WATCH | ‘Boondein’ A Call To Conserve Water And Avoid Doomsday

Water is the most essential element for life on earth to flourish. However, the growing population worldwide poses a strain on existing water reserves. India is one of the many countries facing an extreme water crisis, close to a 'Zero Water Day' when taps run dry. It is, therefore, imperative that we strive towards conserving this precious natural resource. Water heroes and water conservationists use creative methods to spread awareness on the issue of water conservation. One such water conservationist is Dr. Paras Prakash from Himachal Pradesh.

Dr. Paras Prakash is the head of the pharmacology department at Baddi University in Himachal Pradesh. Apart from this, Dr. Prakash is also a singer & song composer and believes in using innovative & artistic ways to spread awareness about social issues. Being a water conservationist, he composed, Boondein, a song that speaks about the integral part water plays in our lives. The song also urges citizens, especially the youth, to conserve and save water to avoid a zero-water day.

"I was inspired to create 'Boondein' when I realized that not just Himachal but every city within the country faces water scarcity at some level or the other. 'Boondein is a song that inspires people of every generation to save and conserve water," says Dr. Paras Prakash.

As human beings, it is our responsibility to conserve water and prevent water pollution. It's time we act responsibly to save water as every drop counts.