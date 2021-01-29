Water Conservationist Raman Kant Tyagi Shares A Plan To Solve Flooding In Cities

Many places in India are blessed with abundant rainwater every year. But the lack of proper rainwater management, encroachment on rivers, and extensive concretization often lead to severe floods & water logging in various parts of the country. On the other hand, water scarcity has been increasing in several parts of the country, leaving millions without access to potable drinking water.

Raman Kant Tyagi is a water conservationist from Meerut who is fondly known as Nadi Putra. Raman Kant is a proponent of rainwater harvesting and is extensively involved in rejuvenating water bodies in Meerut. He has set up the Neer Foundation, an NGO dedicated to spreading awareness about water conservation.

" If Meerut continuously gets even 100mm rainfall, water starts accumulation on the streets. The only reason for this is the inability to discharge the rainwater from the city. The only solution to this is initiating rainwater harvesting as a means to conserve water in our cities. Sources like rivers, drains, or ponds need to be rejuvenated to discharge rainwater effectively." says Raman Kant Tyagi, Water Conservationist.

