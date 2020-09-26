This Local Water Hero Revives Lakes & Reservoirs To Solve The Problem Of Water Shortage

Water is an indispensable natural resource available to every living organism. However, as humans, we often tend to take this natural resource for granted, and in turn, end up polluting water bodies, like our lakes, rivers, & seas. As a result of this, many parts of the country face water shortage & flooding. It is the need of the hour to realize that water is an exhaustible natural resource and thus strive to save water.

Here's the story of Usha Rajagopalan, a water hero from Bengaluru. Her constant attempt to restore the Puttenahalli lake has been remarkable. She believes that reviving our lakes and rivers is a solution to combat the water scarcity issue, as well as reduce floods caused by monsoons within the city of Bengaluru. She also urges residents to revive natural reservoirs to convert water shortage into water surplus.

"In our haste towards development, we have forgotten the wisdom of the past and destroyed hundreds of these tanks in order to build manmade structures. Just look that the price we are paying for this -water scarcity & flooding. It is still not too late! Let us reclaim, let us revive the existing lakes, let us protect & nurture them. Every lake counts because our lives, our future indeed depends on them. Save Water. Save Lakes," says Usha Rajagopalan, local water hero from Bengaluru.

Saving water is equivalent to saving the lives of our future generations, as water is life. As individuals, let's aim to conserve water by undertaking the Har Ek Boond pledge.