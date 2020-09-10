Water Heroes Adopt Economical & Innovative Ways Of Rainwater Harvesting

Water is a basic necessity for every life form. Over the centuries, this natural resource has been depleting due to various factors like industrialization, water pollution, climate change, etc. The monsoons have always been a blessing for India. However, according to statistics, there will be at least 21 cities that will have no water or suffer from water shortage by the end of this year despite heavy rainfall in various parts of the country. The solution to this problem is rainwater harvesting. Harvesting and reusing rainwater for household purposes is an alternative to the on-going water crisis in the country. In this episode of Har Ek Boond, we focus on water heroes who have been promoting innovative and economical methods of rainwater harvesting.

Dr. Priyananad Agale is the founder and president of the Eco Needs Foundation. The foundation works towards the conservation of natural resources and has brought substantial amounts of change in various parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Due to the efforts of Dr. Agale and his foundation, Dhanora, a small village in Rajasthan, is today known as the 1st smart village in India.

"The water conservation model in smart village Dhanora provides irrigation facility for most of the fields in the village. It is a unique model that we've incorporated in Dhanora. This particular model has zero use of concrete, thus making it cost-efficient, and increases the level of water conservation as well," says Dr. Priyananad Agale, Founder & President, Eco Needs Foundation.

Subhajit Mukherjee is the Founder of Mission Green Mumbai. He left his career in 2015, to start Mission Green Mumbai - an organization that works towards environment & water conservation within the city. Mr. Mukherjee has also been recognized as a Jal Raksha by the Jal Shakti Ministry. His magic drum is an excellent and extremely cost-effective way of incorporating rainwater harvesting in a city like Mumbai. Subhajit has also been working with several schools, colleges & other educational institutes towards spreading awareness about rainwater harvesting and environment conservation among the younger generation in society.

"Mumbai is a city where we receive adequate rainfall for at least 2 to 3 months every year so much so that nearly half the city experiences severe waterlogging issues every year. So how is it possible that we have a shortage of water. With this thought in mind, one thing was crystal clear when the Jal Shakti Abhiyan started, that we don't suffer from water shortage but suffer from excessive mismanagement of water. We lacked the basic knowledge to conserve and reuse water wisely. That inspired us to join with the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and implement water conservation and rainwater harvesting, primarily in Mumbai," says Subhajit Mukherjee, Founder, Mission Green Mumbai.

Our water heroes have been doing their bit towards saving water as they know that every drop of water is precious. Now it's your turn, be a part of this campaign by taking the Har Ek Boond pledge today. All you need to do is just log on to www.republicworld.com or give a missed call on 1800 120 887788. Let’s save water, as every drop counts.