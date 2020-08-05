Water Heroes Help In Overcoming Crisis Through Rejuvenation And Conservation

In recent times, water scarcity has become a global problem. The population in several countries is suffering from a lack of clean and safe drinking water. In the case of India, many states depend on the groundwater resources for meeting the demand of water. However, in the last few years, the groundwater levels have depleted, creating a huge gap between the supply and demand of water. Other than groundwater depletion, the surface water bodies like rivers and lakes are also polluted or are drying up, worsening the water crisis in India.

Numerous water heroes across India have taken up initiatives to ensure that there are sustainable solutions available to overcome the water crisis in the country. Among many other measures taken up by the water heroes, rejuvenation of lakes has been a popular choice. Lakes are natural reservoirs of rainwater. In a tropical country like India, rainwater remains an important source of fresh water.

The story of Anand Malligavad

Anand Malligavad, a techie-turned-lake conservationist has been involved in rejuvenating the lakes of Bengaluru, since 2016. After coming across a newspaper articles about the high chances of Bengaluru becoming a drought city, Anand pledged to make a difference. With proper research on the use of lakes and the processes involved in the rejuvenation of lakes, he approached his management to take up the project under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

Within 45 days, he managed to rejuvenate the Kyalasanahalli Lake near Anekal that is spread across 36 acres. Although he began the project with minimal resources, many communities came up to help him after hearing the stories of his determination to make Bengaluru, the Lake City again. Owing to the success of his first project, Anand Malligavad aims to rejuvenate 45 lakes across the capital city of Karnataka, by the year 2025.

Nature lover, Subhash Chandra Reddy

Water hero and enthusiast Subhash Chandra Reddy explains that despite having an average rainfall of over 800 mm for the last four years, Hyderabad is facing a crisis because the rainwater is completely wasted. 90% of the houses in Hyderabad do not have proper rainwater harvesting systems, leading the water to be wasted by flowing into roads and drains. Moreover, contrary to the belief in people about the rainwater being absorbed by the ground, the rainwater only remains clogged on the surface. The cause for the same is concretization and the sheet rocks found in plateau regions.

With the help of SMARAN, an organization found by Subhash Reddy, rainwater harvesting is becoming a trend in Hyderabad. SMARAN has managed to create over 1000 borewells and has enabled many institutes to water sufficient, with high functioning rainwater harvesting on their rooftops. There are several residential areas that have also cut down their demand for water through water management methods. The simple method used by Subhash is called the inverse borewell technique that converts dry borewells into recharging structures.

