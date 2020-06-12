Har Ek Boond: Water Heroes Reversing The Water Crisis In India

We all know that water is one of the most essential elements on Earth. This very element is on the course of depletion due to causes like climate change. The haywire temperature patterns across the world have disrupted rainfall patterns as well, leading Earth towards a major scarcity of freshwater. In India, the rise in population and urbanization are also the cause of the water crisis in the country. Situations continue to worsen as we live in the times of a pandemic outbreak that demands us to wash hands at regular intervals, increasing the gap between the supply and demand of water.

Sheetal Amte Karajgi and her husband Gautam Karajgi have been actively involved in turning the city of Anandvan into a smart city. Dr. Sheetal Amte is the descendant of Murlidhar Amte, fondly remembered as Baba Amte, who has been a pioneer in the water conservation movement. He helped in digging up wells all across the city. The same wells, today, act as water reservoirs. His work was taken forward by his son, who helped in creating artificial lakes that also help in conserving water. Today, Sheetal is helping in creating jobs and enabling reverse migration into the city of Anandvan, with the belief that local communities will help in building a smart city. Gautam Karajgi believes that technology can help in water conservation movements but to bridge the gap between technology and the population who needs to learn the use, there is a need for public participation, and also private-public partnerships.

Environmentalist Ramveer Tanwar’s story makes heads turn not only because of his success in reviving multiple lakes in Uttar Pradesh but also because of his dedication towards the cause. The Noida based engineer has been an inspiration to many. He takes the help of local communities to clean up the water bodies in an area that is considered dead due to pollution or stagnation. He believes that ponds and lakes are the nature’s own tanks for conserving rainwater. Ramveer Tanwar also managed to start a trend of aquaculture and aqua farming in these ponds to maintain the quality of water and ensure that they do not become garbage dumps again. His work has inspired many more similar projects like the Nain Kheri pond revival.

Despite the world having to face an acute water crisis, which acts as a ray of hope is the amount of public contribution in the water movements on a global scale. India also has a multitude of water heroes who have taken up the charge to bring about a change in this situation. You can contribute to this change. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge to make every drop of water count. Log onto www.republicworld.com or give a missed call on 1800 120 887788.