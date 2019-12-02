Har Ek Boond: Water Management Is The Need Of The Hour

Water is an irreplaceable element of nature. Almost two-third of Earth’s surface is covered with water, which includes saltwater and freshwater. Water is also an essential nutrient and plays an important role in a human’s body. All major civilizations have flourished around rivers as water is a basic need for sustenance. One can live for a few days without food, but it becomes next to impossible to do the same without water. Water is not only a carrier of nutrients, but also helps in absorption and assimilation of the minerals and regulation of body temperature.

Rapid development and urbanization have led to the depletion of groundwater tables across the country at a terrifying pace. The depletion has also affected the flow of streams and rivers, increasing dependency on these water bodies. The growing population has added tremendous pressure on the existing natural resources. The responsible use and management are the most basic need of this hour.

Water Wastage – Chennai

The shortage of water in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has been one of the most early and prime examples of water scarcity in the country. In the year 2015, Chennai faced on of the most catastrophic floods, killing more than 400 people across the state, also pushing it towards a major financial loss. Four years later, the four main reservoirs in the city are on the verge of drying. The cause for this is the unregulated encroachment and illegal infrastructure in the area close to these water bodies. According to environmentalists, there is heavy rainfall leading to floods, every four years. If there is proper management of the flood water, we can make use of it in the years that have minimum rainfall. Storing water and rainfall accounting are important parts of the water management that Chennai needs today.

“You don’t respect your monsoon and climate. In the years, you will resort to all big projects, costing millions of rupees won’t be sustainable solutions. The solution is to store water in reservoirs which will help in recharging groundwater and maintain an ecological balance in the nature” - Professor S Janakarajan, Environmentalist.

Water Contamination – Mahul, Mumbai

Mahul is a former fishing village to the east of Mumbai. The thousand and more residents of the area were forced to rehabilitate owing to infrastructure and the establishment of refineries and chemical factories. According to the residents, the pipelines which are the source of water in the area are quite close to the pipelines of these chemical plants leading to the contamination of water. The water mostly has an entire layer of oil like substance and is unfit for drinking and usage even after boiling. Almost all households have family members who have succumbed to death due to the contaminated water or water – borne diseases. Many of the residents suffer from skin diseases or other ailments due to intake of the contaminated water or taking a bath in it.

“We have taken medical reports to the doctors, who suggested a TDS (Totally Dissolved Solids) test for the area. The doctor, himself was shocked to see the TDS level in the water. We have taken these reports to the administration and authorities, but no step has been taken” - Resident

