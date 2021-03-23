'Water Universal Elixir Of Life', Says Water Conservationist Garvita Gulhati

In Bengaluru lives Garvita Gulhati, a young girl striving towards fixing India's growing water crisis. Garvita is the founder of the 'Why Waste' - an organization determined to turn every drop of water into an olive branch for tomorrow. She won the 'Global Changemaker' title in 2018 & is the only Indian to do so. From implementing the 'Glass Half-Full' concept across restaurants in Bengaluru to launching its app that tracks one's water consumption patterns, Garvita & her team at 'Why Waste?' have been searching for innovative ways to educate citizens on the need for water conservation.

This 'World Water Day,' Garvita Gulhati writes about the urgency to save water & stop water pollution. Here's her article reproduced in full:

Water is life, and life is water. Water covers almost 71% of our amazing planet. We have an abundance of this resource, so much so that every human being can have over 48 billion gallons of water just for themselves. Yet, we speculate that the next world war is going to be the 'Water Wars.' So why is water depleting so rapidly? Why is water such a sought-after resource? Why is it that even though there is so much water in the world, we have nothing left for our consumption? Let's spend some time understanding the implications, commoditization, contamination, and overconsumption of water.

Commoditization and contamination of water

Currently, the human population is touching 8 billion people within inadequate water resources to meet the growing demand. According to UN research, by 2100, the world's population will touch 11 billion, which will indeed ac. Inadequate & unequal access to water will exponentially increase the disparities and catapult us into a world where inequalities thrive. Statistics state that the COVID19 pandemic is going to catapult us into a Global Water Crisis. We need to mindfully conserve, save and protect or else face harsh consequences. A primary need and right will now become a metric of evaluating a country's wealth by the abundance of their water supply. As of December 2020, water was the newest stock to be traded on Wall Street. This brings us to investing in water and the commoditization of this resource.

Global commercial interests are investing heavily in water resources. This could be investing in high-intensity water-consuming crops, water treatment plants, or even water product-based companies. We have a role in ensuring equitable distribution and access to water, and it is incumbent on us to change our behaviour, mindsets, and habits. While we continue to consume water rapidly, we also fail to ensure that we keep the existing water bodies clean. This life-giving resource is now a global garbage dump. Moving forward, keeping water bodies clean and rejuvenating them could be one of the biggest challenges, primarily because of their intricate interconnectedness. If not directly as rivulets, every single water source in the world is connected to groundwater & contaminating even one part can affect the other.

When we clean a water body, factoring in this water system network — visible and not so visible — is critical. With all of these problems looming over us, people worldwide are looking for solutions and ways to curb this crisis. Let us explore some of these in greater depth.

Can desalination solve our water woes?

Mostly no. And I could be wrong. But as I rationalize this question, desalination is not just the simple process of removing salt from sea and ocean water and making it available for human consumption; desalination results in a brine, currently being dumped back into the ocean, harming the plants and animals it reaches.

The desalination plants are not so eco-friendly themselves, again massively polluting the oceans. The entire process of taking in water and releasing the by-product back into the oceans disrupts and destroys the marine ecosystem. Now while we are unequivocally destroying marine biodiversity, we are also increasing inequalities amongst us. Desalination is costly. Only a select few can afford water procured from these sources.

Moreover, it will be directly and easily accessible only to those living in coastal regions. So maybe this process isn't the best solution yet. Take a moment to process this - perhaps the new world leaders won't be those who run the most successful startups or ambitious governments. They will be the ones who hold the maximum water resources and access to them. They would control the availability and access to a resource that sustains life.

Are sponge cities a solution?

With 21 out of 32 aquifers of the world almost dried out, our groundwater resources are in danger. These aquifers that took hundreds and millions of years to form have been left dry to fulfil human demands. Moreover, our ways of living have entirely disrupted the natural replenishing process of water. Today, we are mining groundwater. I say mining because we are not at all replenishing the resource. Due to concrete paving, water is unable to seep into the ground. Apart from sustaining the water bodies that need to be recharged, it is also essential to restore the fast-depleting groundwater levels, critical for agrocentric economies. Berlin has shown that cities can change themselves into sponge cities. So, what are sponge cities, and can we change our water-starved cities into the same?

An interesting breakthrough in trying to replenish groundwater is the discovery of pervious concrete. Pervious concrete/cement is highly porous concrete. It allows water from precipitation to seep through, enabling groundwater recharge, reducing runoff. Pervious concrete has become an important application for sustainable construction from walking pathways, parking areas, and residential streets. Unfortunately, while this has had successful applications across European countries, countries nearer to the equator cannot apply it due to scarce water resources. Pervious concrete, when laid out, is about 3 feet deep. When it rains, water gets collected within this layer. Unfortunately, most of the water evaporates before seeping into the ground, making the entire application process redundant. Again, a solution that cannot be applied to places that most need it.

So, what is the solution to this water frenzy?

Have you ever stopped by a river and carefully listened to the flowing water? Sounds like she is laughing, having a great time, and living life her way. Have you ever heard her gushing out of a tap? Sounds like she is crying— crying, of confinement, exploitation, deterioration, and disrespect. Water gives colour, energy, and brightness to our dry and sulky world. Have you ever wondered how life would be if, for just one day, you didn't have water? The first task most of us carry out in the morning is our washroom jobs. If there is no water, it seems like we can't even start our day.

We often ignore the importance of water because it is so readily available to us. Unfortunately, the price of our exploitation is paid by people who can't afford to, while we turn a blind eye to them. But, there is hope. It rides on the back of each one of us, being mindful of our water consumption. Let's be the responsible generation and change this. Let's make sure that every single time we use water, we take only as much as we need, we finish it and teach the same to everyone around us. Ask yourself at the end of every day – How much water did I save today? Save water, it will save you in the future. When you save water, you save everything around you. Because without water, the earth would be reduced to a blank dry canvas

