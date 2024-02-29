Advertisement

REVA University reached a historic milestone with the official inauguration of the REVA Centre of Excellence for Geopolitics & International Studies. The distinguished event, graced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as the Chief Guest, unfolded on Wednesday, celebrating the launch of this vital academic centre.

The ceremony commenced with a solemn guard of honour presented to Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri by the National Cadet Corps. Dr. P Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, and Shri Umesh S Raju, Pro Chancellor, respectfully extended honours to the esteemed guest, marking the formal commencement of an event that celebrates the intersection of academia and statesmanship.

Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University in his presidential address, expressed pride in this historic moment for REVA University, highlighting the institution's unwavering commitment to advancing higher education through the establishment of the Centre of Excellence for Geopolitics & International Studies. While expressing his gratitude to the minister for inaugurating the geopolitical centre, the Chancellor remarked that the minister's experiences from his time in academia undoubtedly contain valuable lessons that, he can share with both students and faculty members.

Inaugurating the centre, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, a former professor at Delhi University before venturing into politics, shared that a year of teaching brought him intellectual satisfaction, emphasizing the valuable perspective academia offers in understanding events. He confidently predicted India's imminent rise as the world's third-largest economy, asserting its centrality in geopolitics and expressing optimism about the nation's future.

During the Q&A session, when asked about the exclusion of petroleum from the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Minister explained that decisions in the GST Council are based on unanimity, and the absence of member support for its inclusion is deemed advantageous in the long run.

In response to a query about his eloquence as a speaker, he highlighted the importance of enjoying the process. Drawing on his varied career, which includes teaching at Delhi University, a diplomatic career, and now serving as a minister, he underscored how each experience has contributed to shaping his overall persona.

Retorting to what is the future of fossil fuels in India, he stated that India under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that exploration and production is being taken seriously and green hydrogen is the way forward and the real game changer.

Pro Chancellor Umesh S. Raju concluded the ceremony by expressing gratitude to Union Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri for inaugurating the REVA Centre of Excellence for Geopolitics & International Studies. The realization of this centre owes much to the visionary support of Chancellor Dr P Shyama Raju. He also expressed gratitude to the press and media for their consistent support through the REVA journey.

The REVA Centre of Excellence for Geopolitics and International Studies, situated at REVA University, is dedicated to exploring and advancing India’s pivotal role in the 21st-century global landscape. Serving as a dynamic platform, the Centre fosters intellectual curiosity and a comprehensive understanding of geopolitics through thought-provoking discussions and idea exchange among scholars, professionals, decision-makers, and emerging leaders. Envisioned to contribute to India’s growth and global peace, the Centre inspires the next generation of thinkers and policymakers.

Through diverse initiatives, it encourages engagement across disciplines, fostering dialogue and collaboration. By promoting multidisciplinary research and holistic comprehension, the Centre enriches the discourse on India’s foreign policy, geopolitics, and strategies, contributing to the nation’s global development. Central to its vision is cultivating a critical mass of independent thinkers capable of nuanced analysis.

Nurturing a community of scholars committed to intellectual rigor, the Centre aims to contribute to global peace while advancing India’s values. The REVA Centre of Excellence for Geopolitics and International Studies seeks to shape India’s role in the evolving dynamics of the 21st-century global system through its multifaceted approach.