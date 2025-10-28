How Ozak AI Outshines Top Cryptos Like BNB, SOL, And XRP In Current Market

A major crash has happened in the crypto market, and the top cryptocurrencies like BNB, SOL, and XRP have dipped very low. Many investors' portfolios are at risk due to this market crash. Many investors are in a confused state about whether to hold or sell, or look for early-stage new cryptocurrencies. During this market period, tokens like Ozak AI outperformed all the top cryptos as the market cap grew higher, even as the market crashed. Ozak AI’s core technology consists of AI-powered prediction agents, which are capable of analysing blockchain and off-chain data in real time. Many investors are investing in the token due to its high growth potential

From Presale to Profit: How Ozak AI Outshines BNB, SOL, and XRP

The Ozak AI has gained more investors not only for its low price but also for its tokenomics. Well-known cryptocurrencies like BNB, SOL, and XRP make up most of the supply in the circulation, where the Ozak AI presale provides the early investors with maximum potential growth. The project's structured tokenomics and transparency enable it to achieve the presale goals quickly. Currently, the $OZ token presale is live in its 6th phase with the price of $0.012 per token. This is the best time to buy the token at an early low price. As soon as the next phase launches, the token will be priced at $0.014, marking a 1300% increase from the Phase 1 price of $0.001.

The Ozak AI token has been allocated perfectly. The total supply is 10 billion OZ tokens. 30% of the total supply has been allocated for presale. 10% for liquidity and for the team each. 30% for the ecosystem and community. 20% for the future reserve.

The presale phases show the gradual growth and potential of the token. So far, 941 million $OZ tokens have already been sold, raising over $3.70 million in presale funding. With limited supply remaining and demand rising rapidly, the token’s price is expected to climb even higher in the upcoming presale phases.

The Technology Behind Ozak AI’s Market Advantage

The Ozak AI is not a meme-based or altcoin; it has strong, important features backed by its projects.

Predictive AI Models: Advanced machine learning (TCNs, transformers, and hybrid deep learning) can predict financial markets.

Ozak Streaming Network (OSN): real-time processing and routing for clearer market trends faster than anyone.

Smart Contract Execution Layer: This automated trade layer, which runs on top of the Ozak chain state machine, is not only scalable but also cheap and efficient for contract execution

Ozak Data Vaults: Secure storage for data that is encrypted with fast access to large financial datasets.

Prediction Agents (PAs): Personally generated AI models that give you a forecast and financial insights for your needs.

The Ozak AI smart contracts and presale infrastructure have gone through several security audits by the largest security firms, CertiK and Sherlock. These audit firms maintain Ozak AI to give a secure platform for the users.

Top Crypto Dips: A Window for Ozak AI’s Early Investors

The top cryptos that have reached an all-time high have also fallen massively during this market crash. BNB, which was traded at its all-time high at $1,370, has fallen to $1,228 with a drop of 10.3%. SOL was traded at $222 before the crash and has massively come down to $183 with a 17% dip. XRP’s pre-crash price is $2.84 has dipped to $1,53 with a massive drop percentage of 46%.

Partnership growth

The recent partnership with WatchAI and AlxBlocks has built more trust among the investors.

WatchAI - Ozark AI’s fast prediction agents are now teamed up with WachAI to make sure trades and AI actions are safe and trustworthy. This partnership helps AI work automatically without scams, supports multiple blockchains, and gives more reliable predictions.

AlxBlocks - Ozak AI’s fast Prediction Agents are now working with AIxBlock’s platform, making it easier and cheaper to train AI and automate trading tasks. Developers and traders can build, use, and earn from AI tools safely and efficiently.

Final View

The massive dip from the top cryptocurrencies like BNB, SOL, and XRP during the market crash has also highlighted the profit potential from the early-stage crypto projects like Ozak AI. Ozak AI gives investors a chance to get in on a high-upside prospect that could do better than established cryptos as the market recovers.