How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Massachusetts - MA Sports Betting Apps

The stage is set as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. NFL fans in Massachusetts are already placing their bets online with some of the top online sportsbooks available in the state.

With over $5,000 in free bets available for Super Bowl Sunday, residents can double their bankroll for the Big Game before placing their first bet. For those placing wagers, the trends tell a story. In nine of the last 10 Super Bowls and 17 of the last 20, the outright winner has also covered the spread.

Bettors in Massachusetts have a variety of options when it comes to wagering on the 2025 Super Bowl. Let’s go over how to bet on the Super Bowl in Massachusetts and the best betting apps to cash in on the Eagles vs. Chiefs.

5 Best Massachusetts Betting Apps for Super Bowl 2025

BetOnline — $250 in free bets for Super Bowl 2025

Bovada — $750 crypto betting bonus

BetWhale — $1,250 Super Bowl betting offer

BetNow — $500 betting bonus for Eagles vs. Chiefs

MyBookie — $1,000 sports betting bonus

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2025 in Massachusetts

Who Can Bet on The Super Bowl in Massachusetts?

Sports betting is legal in Massachusetts, bringing a new era of wagering to the Bay State. The journey began with House Bill 5164, signed into law by former Governor Charlie Baker on August 10, 2022, just days after lawmakers reached an agreement to legalize sports wagering.

The first retail sportsbooks opened their doors on January 31, 2023, allowing fans to legally place bets in person. Anyone 21 or older and physically located in Massachusetts can wager on sports, aligning with most gambling regulations in the state. While activities like the lottery and pari-mutuel wagering require bettors to be only 18, sports betting follows the higher threshold of 21.

Massachusetts Sports Betting Law: Is It Legal to Bet The Super Bowl in Massachusetts?

Sports betting is officially legal in Massachusetts, both online and at retail locations. Residents and visitors aged 21 and older can sign up, download apps, and start placing wagers. While Massachusetts residents have several sportsbooks available to them, there are a few perks that come with joining one of the best offshore sportsbooks .

Bettors can benefit from better odds and bigger bonuses for the Super Bowl at the new betting websites listed in this article, along with more prop bets than their local sportsbook or casino. Members can also sign up and start betting at just 18 years old and fund their account using safe payment options like credit card, e-transfer, and cryptocurrency.

Super Bowl 2025 Odds at Massachusetts Betting Sites

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs come into Super Bowl LIX as slim favorites over the Eagles. Kansas City is favored by just one point and the Chiefs own -122 odds to win the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Eagles will enter as slight underdogs with +102 moneyline odds. More than 69% of the total bets have poured in on Philadelphia to pull off the upset. The total for the game is set at 49.0 points.

Here are the Super Bowl odds from BetOnline, one of the best MA betting apps.

📊 Point Spread: Chiefs -1.0 (-110) | Eagles +1.0 (-110)

🎲 Odds: Chiefs -122 | Eagles +102

🎰 Total: Over/Under 49.0 Points (-110)

Super Bowl 2025 Prop Bets Available on Massachusetts Betting Apps

The Super Bowl is more than a game, it brings together casual and die-hard fans for an event that blends football with endless entertainment. You can bet on the super bowl in Massachusetts at the top online sportsbooks, where you can wager on anything that has to do with the Big Game, including pre-game and post-game festivities like the national anthem, the halftime show, press conference, and more. In fact, there are even exclusive prop bets available on Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, and more.

If you’re betting, props should be on your card. Here are some of the most popular prop bets available online.

Coin Toss Odds

Heads: -101

Tails: -101

National Anthem Length: Over/Under 125 seconds

Over 125 seconds (-105)

Under 125 seconds (-135)

Halftime Show: Kendrick Lamar First Song Odds

Humble: -200

Not Like Us: +200

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe: +500

Swimming Pools: +700

Money Trees: +800

Gatorade Color Poured on Winning Coach Odds

Purple: +125

Yellow/green/lime: +225

Orange: +600

Blue: +800

Red/pink: +900

Clear/water: +900

Massachusetts Sports Betting: Best Massachusetts Betting Sites for Super Bowl 2025

Best Massachusetts Betting Site for Super Bowl Odds: BetUs

For over 30 years, Bitcoin casino BetUS has been a pioneer in legal online sports betting, providing a safe, secure, and elite wagering experience to over 1 million clients. As Super Bowl LIX kicks off, BetUS offers premium betting options, including spreads, totals, player props, and exclusive contests to heighten the excitement, with the best and most competitive odds in the business. Join BetUS and make Super Bowl LVIII an unforgettable betting experience!

Best Super Bowl Free Bets in Massachusetts: BetOnline

BetOnline has been trusted by residents in Massachusetts since 2001. This year, the sportsbook offers competitive Super Bowl odds and a $50,000 props betting contest. It supports multiple payment methods, including credit cards, e-transfers, and cryptocurrency, making it quick and easy to fund your account or withdraw your winnings. New users can claim a 50% deposit bonus of up to $250 on your first deposit.

Best Overall Massachusetts Betting App: Bovada

When it comes to the best betting app in Mass, look no further than Bovada, one of the most trusted names in the sports wagering business, and definitely one of the top Bitcoin betting sites at the moment. As Kansas City and Philadelphia prepare for a Super Bowl LVII rematch, Bovada remains the premier destination for Super Bowl betting. With Bovada, every bet is a chance to win big on football’s biggest stage. Join now and make Super Bowl LVIII unforgettable!

Super Bowl 2025 Prediction & Best Bets

Two seasons ago, the Eagles and Chiefs lit up the scoreboard in a Super Bowl classic—73 points, relentless action, a game still fresh in memory. But as they meet again, the script may take a different turn.

Kansas City, once defined by its high-powered offense, now leans on a defense that allowed just 19.4 points per game in the regular season, fourth-best in the league. That number has edged up to 21.5 in the playoffs, but the Chiefs remain tough, especially against the run—a crucial test against Saquon Barkley and the Eagles’ punishing ground game.

Philadelphia has been just as imposing. The NFL’s top scoring defense (17.9 PPG) has maintained its dominance in the postseason, giving up just 18.3 per game. Their pass rush is relentless, primed to challenge a Chiefs offense that has struggled at times this season.

Many anticipate another shootout. But the numbers suggest otherwise. This one could be a battle of defenses. I like the under.