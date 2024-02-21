The better your credit score, the more responsible the borrower you prove to be, and the worse the score, the riskier one becomes. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Personal financial management and proper expenditure planning are important to lead your life with ease and comfort. It is crucial for a working individual like you to calculate your taxes, ascertain monthly income, spend on expenses accordingly, and manage loans effectively.

Despite putting sheer effort into managing your personal finances, there comes a time when you face a cash shortage due to any additional need or an emergency. At this juncture, Tradofina's small personal loan will help you arrange short-term cash to deal with limited financial uncertainty. On top of that, this small personal loan will help you maintain good financial discipline by paying necessary expenditures and ultimately improve credit ratings.

Apply for Short-Term Personal Loan Online

A small personal loan from the Tradofina app certainly helps you arrange quick cash to deal with limited expenses. For instance, arrange cash up to INR 60,000 from Tradofina to bring contributions to your vacation, or wedding expenditure, or even consolidate small debt. But what if you did not know that Personal Loans allowed you to improve your credit history?

It helps in building a credit record when you follow the responsible timely repayment of a personal loan which may consequently increase the credit score.

Key advantages of taking a small personal loan

This is an unsecured loan that can be used for any purpose and is known as a personal loan It is an easier means of getting funds without collaterals. Some of the benefits of small personal loans are as follows:

Speedy approval: The emergence of online personal loan applications allows you to apply for a personal loan from home and get your application approved almost immediately. The probability of getting small financial help from a Tradofina loan is higher based on your correct personal information and a substantial monthly income.

No security required: Though a secured loan requires you to submit collateral against the loan. However, you don’t need to give collateral to receive a personal loan. It is a viable choice for individuals with no collateral to offer.

Flexible repayment terms: Are willing to design flexible repayment terms, that help you choose a repayment period that is convenient for you.

How Small Personal Loan Aids in Enhancing Credit Ratings?

The better your credit score, the more responsible the borrower you prove to be, and the worse the score, the riskier one becomes. Taking a small personal loan can help increase your credit score in the following ways:

By paying loan on time: When you borrow a personal loan you would pay it back at a particular time. In paying off your loans in time, you create a positive bearing on your credit score as your credit performance is shown in your credit report.

Diversify your credit mix: Work on diversifying your credit mix by taking a personal loan, thereby improving your credit score.

Decrease utilization of credit: The high credit card balances negatively affect credit scores. Taking a personal loan can help to reduce the credit utilization ratio and hence make your credit score better.

Best Time to Apply for Tradofina Loan

If your financial situation is such that a personal loan is required then, you can apply for it through Tradofina app at any point in time. Here are some situations where taking a personal loan makes sense:

Small urgent expenses: Apply for a personal loan if you have some unplanned spending such as medical bills or car repair bills

Consolidating debts: If you find yourself with several debts that carry relatively high-interest rates, then consolidating all of that debt into one personal loan that features a lower interest rate could save you money over the long term.

Paying for small home repairs: This can be done with a personal loan, thus enabling you to fund some of the renovations without touching much of your savings.

Additional Benefits

Easy to meet eligibility conditions

The qualification requirements for a fast-personal loan are not that complicated. Based on just your basic personal information, you can apply for this loan and access the necessary funding when this is possible, precluding any interruptions. At the Tradofina app, you only need to meet these simple terms to get instant funds:

You have to be above 21 years of age.

You must be a permanent citizen of India with valid proof.

You must be a working individual.

You must have a valid bank account in your name.

Fast loan processing

Another significant feature of Tradofina's small personal loan is allowing borrowers to apply in the fastest possible time. The digital loan application process only takes a few minutes of your time, followed by fast approval, and cash deposited in your bank account in a short span of time. Thus, arranging small cash amounts is simple and effective with the help of a trusted Tradofina loan app.

Seamless usage factor

Personal loans allow one to enjoy restriction-free sanctions which is one of the main advantages. Without facing any restriction from the lender’s side, you can utilize the loan amount anywhere you want.

In conclusion, adopt a simple way out to improve your credit ratings by arranging small cash from the Tradofina loan app and paying expenses with no further delay. Follow a stringent repayment schedule to make sure the loan is settled on time and you gain the ultimate advantage of enriching credit ratings in the profile.

