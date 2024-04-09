Advertisement

Whether you are a content creator or a business owner, Instagram does the hard work of bringing a large audience within your reach. However, you also have to put in a strategic effort to convert the readily available users into followers.

For wannabe influencers, having a significant number of Instagram followers acts as social proof, giving non-followers the notion that you’re credible and influential. In addition, followers help unlock monetization opportunities such as partnerships, advertisements, and sponsorships.

Here, we’ll discuss some of the overlooked methods on how to get more followers on Instagram.

Tip No. 1 – Define Your Brand

Think of an influencer like Kim Kardashian. You’ll never see her posting her photos in the kitchen without makeup. Why? Because her brand leans more towards being alluring rather than being a stay-at-home mom. Making her brand clear makes it easy to attract an audience that likes content of that nature.

Likewise, you should understand that you can’t be everything on Instagram. Once you set up your account, you should not post anything until you define:

Who you are as a brand

Your niche. Is it fashion, beauty, health, or fitness?

What distinguishes you from your competitors

With this clarity, you’ll be able to curate content for only one audience. This way, it’ll be easier to find your brand’s voice, objectives, and values. Better still, you will ensure consistency and build trust and credibility with your audience, encouraging them to follow you for a predictable and reliable experience.

Tip No. 2 – Accompany Your Images With Long Captions

More often than not, potential influencers focus so much on their images and video quality and forget about the captions. Typically, Instagram allows you to write up to 2,200 characters in the caption to provide more details about your video.

Here, you get an opportunity to provide context, share stories, ask questions, or convey your message in more depth. You can also add a call to action, prompting viewers to follow you. Moreover, you can include keywords to make your content easily discovered. Ultimately, your captions will bring more engagement and attract followers.

But it’s important to keep in mind that Instagram only shows the first three sentences of a caption. So, ensure the best part of what you want your target followers to read is at the top. The other important note is that Instagram doesn’t allow you to edit your caption once you publish it. As such, ensure you proofread it to remove any typos.

Tip No. 3 – A Content Strategy Is Not Negotiable

Most Instagrammers labor over what content to create or share and how to optimize it. However, knowing how to come up with an Instagram growth strategy gives you a sense of direction on what to post in order to get more followers.

Here’s how to create a content strategy.

Define Your Goals

The first step is to clearly define your goals, which can include boosting brand awareness or driving web traffic. Your goals dictate what you post.

Create a Brand Voice

Creating a brand voice helps your audience and potential followers identify you even without using your username. It also humanizes your content and fosters a connection with your audience.

Settle on a Specific Niche

Decide on a few topics or themes that you will be posting about and stick to them. This has a couple of benefits, such as:

You don’t have to keep brainstorming content ideas.

Your Instagram followers can identify you with the content you create.

It helps you avoid getting distracted by new trends.

Create a Content Calendar

Your content calendar is a detailed schedule of what and when to post. It assists you in developing a steady stream of content. You can set your calendar to post maybe once or twice a day.

Repurpose Your Content

Many content creators have a notion that their followers have seen all of their content. Well, the fact is, only a portion of your audience gets to see a particular post. As such, you can revisit your old Instagram series or content you posted on other platforms and tweak them to form reels, videos, and captions. This helps to save your time and energy in creating new content.

Tip No. 4 – Have a Budget for Instagram

When strategizing how to get more followers on Instagram, one secret that will complement your effort is having a budget. Even the most successful influencers spend some money on improving their Instagram feeds. For instance, beauty influencers are always spending money on new clothes, shoes, and makeup to give their audience an appealing look.

Having readily available cash for your Instagram growth will help you to:

Invest in the best cameras for quality images and videos. Quality content will be more engaging and shareable, which helps to attract and retain followers.

Pay for promotions to target a specific audience. This ensures your content is seen by users who have an interest in your niche.

Run giveaways and promotional campaigns.

Invest in analytical tools that will give you insight while making decisions on what is working or not working in regard to attracting more followers.

Tip No. 5 – Host Contests That Involve Giveaways

Hosting contests and giveaways on Instagram is an interactive way of boosting your follower base and promoting visibility. Most people love getting free things, and these activities bring them excitement.

An example of an Instagram contest is asking your followers to complete dancing challenges or take selfies and choose the best. Brands can also conduct giveaways and use activities such as liking or commenting on new products to win a gift hamper.

It also helps to collaborate with influencers and other content creators to spread the word about the challenges and ask them to donateprizes to be won. In the process, you promote your content and get closer to your potential followers.

Tip No. 6 – Tag Other Users and Repost When Someone Tags You

One clever way of optimizing your content to be discovered by users who are not following you is to tag relevant accounts that they interact with. This makes you appear in their tagged feeds, where you can be visible to their followers.

A good example is tagging people at a wedding reception, such as the DJ, wedding planner, reception, or even the cake vendor. These tags circle back to add more followers to your account and also generate leads.

Reposting content that another user has tagged you on is another way to gain more traction and showcase positive views of your brand. However, it’s advisable to give credit to the original post and seek their permission to use it in your content.

Get Ready to Grow Your Instagram Followers

Like you, every other aspiring Instagram influencer is looking for attention. So, the competition is stiff. So, you’ll have to use more than one strategy and remain committed to your goal. However, if your strategies on how to get more followers on Instagram seem to be falling short at the start don’t give up. Consider the easier alternative of buying Instagram followers from a reputable seller.