If you’ve finally decided to give TikTok a shot, there is one metric you can’t afford to ignore: your number of followers. Besides viewing, liking, and sharing your content to boost its visibility, they also determine if it will go viral or not. Therefore, understanding how to gain more followers on the platform is important for boosting your online presence.

However, getting followers when starting is easier said than done. That’s why it’s advisable to buy TikTok followers to convince other users you have influence and that you are worth following. But you can also complement this approach with other strategies.

Here, we’ll discuss the tips you can use to grow your TikTok followers.

Tip No. 1 – Work on Your Social Media Copywriting Skills

Given that TikTok is a video-based platform, you might be wondering where copywriting skills come in. However, there are several ways you can use text to enhance the effectiveness of your content and to stand out in the feeds.

For instance, you can add captions to your videos to give more context or information to viewers. You can also include a soft call to action in the text to encourage your viewers to follow you. If you have copywriting skills, your captions will be convincing enough to make viewers want to be part of your community.

The area where copywriting skills come in is in crafting hashtags. If your hashtags are catchy and optimized for search, your content will become more discoverable by people interested in your topics. The more people interact with your content, the more followers you are likely to attract.

Lastly, you need copywriting skills in writing text overlays. Whether you’re adding subtitles, conveying a message, or injecting humor into your video, using storytelling techniques will make your content more likable to potential followers.

Tip No. 2 – Avoid Posting Generic Content

On TikTok, authenticity is key. It helps build trust-based connections with an audience and elevate a creator’s reputation. This is because most people can relate to genuine content that touches on their feelings and emotions or reflects on their experiences.

As such, when looking for how to get more followers on TikTok, you should create and share content that showcases your personality and mirrors real-world events. For example, you can share your morning routine, workout schedule, or a question-and-answer session that elicits engagement from your followers.

Brands can also showcase a human side that reaches beyond the normal products and services by sharing videos about normal experiences and situations that people go through.

Tip No. 3 – Create and Share Informative Content

People are naturally curious and normally gravitate to sources of knowledge that add value to their lives. By creating and sharing educational and informative videos, you can be able to attract a huge following of knowledge seekers and, at the same time, retain content with a longer shelf-life.

When people consistently get valuable information from your account, there’s a higher chance of them deeply engaging with your content and recommending it to other followers with similar interests. However, you should make sure that your videos are verifiable in order to build trust and establish yourself as a reliable source.

To ensure credibility and relevance, you should share knowledgeable videos from a domain of whichyou have a good understanding.

Tip No. 4 – Stop Uploading Landscape Videos

While uploading landscape videos doesn’t directly impact your ability to get more followers, it affects how users engage with your content. Typically, TikTok is designed for vertical videos, and the interface also showcases them in this format. This is because most people use TikTok on their mobile apps.

If your potential followers come across your video in landscape format, they might find it less immersive and appealing compared to vertical videos. As a result, you might not get likes, comments, and shares, which might push your video to the bottom of search result pages.

Therefore, to maximize your success on TikTok, you have to stick to the platform’s recommended video format.

Tip No. 5 – Stay Updated With New TikTok Features and Trends

TikTok is a fast-paced platform that keeps on shifting between trends and upgrading features. With such unpredictability, the key to staying afloat and gaining more followers is to keep yourself current with any changes and exploit them.

Here are some benefits of installingupdates early on:

It gives you a competitive edge that can lead to more visibility and promote user engagement on your videos.

You can align your content with your audience’s current interests.

By exploiting new features, the TikTok algorithm positions your content at the top for a wide reach.

As a content creator, being apprised of new trends and feature changes offers you improved ways of connecting with your audience. It also enhances your video appeal to potential followers.

Tip No. 6 – Create Stitchable Content

When figuring out how to get more followers on TikTok, you should put more effort into all the ways that can help your content go viral. One effective way is creating stitchable content. It involves encouraging your viewers to clip a bite-size piece from your content and create a response that they merge with the clip.

For instance, you could ask your viewers, “Tell me you own a business without telling me.” Your viewers will take this part, create a response to it, and stitch it into the clip. When they post the video on their profile, your name also appears.

If someone clicks on it, they will be redirected to your page, where they can view more of your content. As a result, you get more visibility, which attracts new followers.

Tip No. 7 – Engage With Your Audience

Responding to messages, comments, and requests from your audience is a great way to build trust and foster a sense of belonging. Such contact also helps to humanize your content and build loyalty among your followers.

By taking the time to engage with your viewers, you show that you value their input and are interested in their continued contribution. This helps to attract more followers who are looking to be part of your community. Here are some tips to use when responding to followers:

Set aside a specific time to check and respond to messages or comments.

Employ TikTok’s reply feature to reply or highlight comments.

Tailor your responses to the specific comments for authenticity.

Have regular Q&A sessions to address questions directly.

Skyrocketing Your TikTok Followers

As evident from this article, there are unlimited options when it comes to boosting your followers on TikTok. Be that as it may, you have to be consistently active onyour account and patient, as the growth might not happen overnight. If you feel like your effort is not paying, you can buy TikTok followers to increase engagement in your account.