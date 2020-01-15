I For India: Stories Of People Who Changed Lives Of Millions

“Transformation doesn't take place with a vacuum; instead, it occurs when we are indirectly and directly connected to all those around us.”

- Byron Pulsifer

Republic TV has joined hands with Tata Trusts to bring to you ‘I for India’ stories of change that need to be heard. I for India, an initiative by Tata Trusts in association with Republic, aims to bring to light human-interest stories of inspiration, change and impact of change-makers who have impacted millions of lives through their efforts. These silent heroes have not only brought a positive change around them but have also inspired many more to take a similar path to transformation.

Every individual is equally responsible for bringing a positive change in the country. Hence, the campaign brings together the government and corporates and also the common man of the country to unite for one goal that is ‘transformation’. The initiative explores stories of changemakers in the sectors of water conservation, health, sanitation, nutrition, urban development, technology, education and more. The ‘changemakers’ will share their anecdotes about what motivated them to take a step for making a difference and how their ideas have impacted the society. They also tell us how we, as a society can work as a unit and bring about a big change.

We are always taught or told that one should work hard silently and let the success make the noise. However, there are people across the country who have brought about a difference in the lives of numerous people and such stories are worth recognition. These stories must be given a platform, not only to encourage the doers but also to motivate and inspire several others to act. With India being one of the largest countries in the world, such inspirational and impactful stories are present in every nook and corner.

The ‘I for India’ initiative aims to bring forth these stories that will encourage more Indians to join hands for a transforming India. The ‘I’ in the ‘I for India’ reflects upon the notion that every individual is capable of making a difference and contributing towards making India, the nation as we want to see it. Together, as a united front, we can take small steps that can create a better and a more positive world.