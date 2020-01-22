I For India: Promoting Community Building Through Education

The ‘I for India’ campaign is an initiative to bring forth stories of changemakers across the country who have made an impact and have inspired millions of people to take up the baton of change in their own hands. The initiative is an ode to the changemakers, who regardless of their social backgrounds, age or gender have brought about a positive impact on the people around them.

Sakthi Ramesh, the 12-year-old who wouldn’t take discrimination sitting down

Even among the exiled communities of Tamil Nadu, the Naikuravars suffer from worse levels of discrimination as they are shunned from mainstream society even today. The community has no proper access to basic rights like education. Even if there is an educational institute that caters to the children from these communities, they are often ill-treated or abused causing them to drop out. Sakthi Ramesh, was also an 8-year old, who couldn’t endure the abuse for long. However, today, Sakthi Ramesh, is a nominee of the International Peace Prize for Children for his efforts to not only change the course of his own life but the ones of hundreds in his community.

With the help of ‘Hand-in-Hand India’ that is a public charity working for the reduction of poverty, Sakthi Ramesh realizes the importance of education to bring a change in the society. The organization has a dedicated program to identify and motivate dropouts to continue their education in the residential special training centers (RSTC). Sakthi was moved by the change in his lifestyle and wanted the same for his friends back in his hometown. He single-handedly convinced the people of his village to send their children to the RSTCs, so that, the change doesn’t remain restricted to him.

Sudha Varghese, the Padma Shri awardee, who changed the lives of Musahars

Sudha Varghese, or as she is fondly called, ‘Didi’ was moved by an article about the people living on the streets of Bihar. With a determination to verify the truth and bring a positive change, she was shocked to realize that the article had fallen short in describing the horrible living conditions of the Musahar community in Bihar. The condition of the girls and women was much worse as they lacked access to water and sanitation. She took up the initiative to educate the young girls and provide simple jobs to the women, so that they understand their stand in society and are able to live for themselves.

Today, Sudha Varghese and her non-profit organization, Nari Gunjan, are working for the lifestyle improvement of Dalit girls and women in the state, particularly the Musahar community that has long been discriminated against. Working for the education and employment of these women, Nari Gunjan is now a ray of hope.

Watch to know more about the changemakers from humble backgrounds who are changing the course of the world.