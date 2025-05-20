IHU Opens Admissions for Natural Health Science (NHS) Courses Inspired by Vedic Shlokas, Under the Guidance of Dr. Arun Sharma

The International Humanitarian University (IHU), a globally respected institution committed to the revival and dissemination of ancient Indian wisdom, has announced admissions for its prestigious Natural Health Science (NHS) certification track. The next batch of this life-enhancing program will commence on July 7, 2025. The NHS courses are personally designed and taught by Dr. Arun Sharma, one of the most revered figures in the field of nature cure and holistic health.

What sets the NHS program apart is its profound grounding in the shlokas of the Vedas, India’s ancient scriptural treasures that house some of the oldest documented knowledge on health, life, and nature.

Structured into 10 comprehensive and interlinked courses, the NHS certification offers an in-depth understanding of natural health principles, dietary healing, detoxification, fasting, body-mind balance, and more—all through the lens of ancient Indian philosophy and a practical, modern pedagogical approach.

A Legacy of Healing Through Knowledge

Under the mentorship of Dr. Arun Sharma, the NHS program has already impacted the lives of hundreds of students across the world. These learners include wellness professionals, therapists, educators, homemakers, and seekers from various walks of life who are now applying nature cure principles both personally and professionally.

Core Features of the NHS Certification:

Rooted in Vedic Teachings: Entire curriculum based on the original shlokas from the Vedas, carefully interpreted for modern application.

Guided by an Authority: Taught by Dr. Arun Sharma, a globally recognized mentor in natural health science and lifestyle medicine.

Structured Learning Path: Includes 10 detailed courses that cover physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of well-being.

Global Reach, Local Relevance: Open to participants from all geographies via IHU’s user-friendly and globally accessible learning platform.

Certification with Impact: Graduates are equipped with knowledge that enables them to practice and promote natural healing responsibly and effectively.

IHU’s Mission: Reviving India’s Ancient Knowledge Systems

As an institution, IHU is deeply committed to preserving and promoting India’s spiritual and scientific heritage, particularly in fields like natural health, yoga, consciousness studies, and Ayurveda. Through initiatives like the NHS program, IHU offers an educational experience that is both intellectually enriching and spiritually awakening.

IHU representative said, “In today’s rapidly changing world, there is a growing need to return to the basics—to trust the intelligence of nature and the timeless principles embedded in our ancient texts. The NHS program is one such bridge between past and present, between science and spirituality, between knowledge and inner peace.”

Enrolments for the July 7th batch are now open. For more details about the NHS program and other offerings of the International Humanitarian University, please visit the official website: www.ihu-usa.org