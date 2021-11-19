BeatO Aims At Enabling Quality Access To Diabetes Care

The United Nations declared the 14th of November as World Diabetes Day to increase awareness about the diseases & draw attention to the paramount issues which revolve around diabetes care & management. This year's 'World Diabetes Day' theme was Access to Diabetes Care – If Not Now, When? In keeping with the theme of World Diabetes Day, BeatO, in collaboration with Republic Media Network, launched a special helpline number to invite questions around diabetes and aired a special broadcast emphasizing the significance of proper diabetes care access. The show focused on four quintessential areas of diabetes care and management and was followed by a Q&A by top diabetologists from the country.

Diabetes care made affordable, accessible, and inclusive through technology.

The digital healthcare sector has recently witnessed significant growth. In this segment, we delve deep into the role of technology in making diabetes care affordable and accessible, particularly to individuals living in remote parts of the country. The segment featured distinguished panelists like Yash Sehgal, COO & Co-Founder, BeatO; Gautam Chopra, CEO & Co-Founder, BeatO; Kunal Kinalekar, CTO, BeatO; Dr. Mudit Sabharwal, Consultant Diabetologist and Head of Medical Affairs, BeatO; Sujata Sharma, Diabetes Care Coach, BeatO; and Rajiv Shankar, BeatO Member. Each panelist shared their perspectives and opinions on how technology is making healthcare digitally inclusive & accessible to all. The segment also highlighted how BeatO is developing an inclusive digital healthcare ecosystem to assist people with diabetes in monitoring and controlling their condition.

Diabetes reversal - who can benefit?

In a consensus statement issued in 2009, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) addressed diabetes remission. The World Health Organization's 2016 global report on diabetes also stated that diabetes reversal is achievable. This segment of the show addressed the most pressing question of diabetes reversal and who can benefit from it. To shed light on this discussion was an esteemed panel of guests- Rahul Rosha, SVP, Care Transformation, BeatO; Dr. Navneet Aggarwal, Consultant Diabetologist, BeatO and Prabhakar Mishra, Cyber security Architect & BeatO Member. Each panelist shared their views and insights on the questions - Is diabetes reversal possible for everyone? How can professionals determine if a patient is on the right track to reversing diabetes? as well as several others.

Breaking the stigma - early detection & acceptance of diabetes

Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to avoid long-term health complications. Diabetes, on the other hand, is frequently associated with stigma and, in some cases, shame. The necessity of the hour is to break the shackles of stigma, open discussion, and increase acceptance of diabetes and people with diabetes. This segment of the discussion aimed to dispel myths and stereotypes associated with diabetes, as well as to enable citizens to have open conversations about it. An esteemed panel of guests, that included Jazz Sethi, Founder & Director, The Diabesties Foundation; Dr. Anoop Misra, Endocrinologist & Chairman, FORTIS-CDOC; Ritish Jain, CEO, Praveen Jewels & BeatO Member; and Gautam Chopra, CEO & Co-Founder, BeatO, spoke about the importance of open dialogue and early detection and acceptance of diabetes.

Diabetes Care - Sustainable changes bring results

This segment of the discussion delves further into the significant impact that diet, nutrition, and lifestyle modifications have in the holistic care and management of blood glucose levels. When you have diabetes, nutrition and physical exercise are critical components of a balanced lifestyle. Following a nutritious diet and being active will help you keep your glycemic level, also known as blood glucose level, within an ideal range, among other things. To balance your blood glucose levels, you must balance what you eat and drink with physical activity and diabetes medication. What you eat, how much you eat, and when you eat are all essential factors in maintaining a steady blood glucose level. An eminent guest panel of Sujata Sharma, Diabetes Care Coach, BeatO; Seher Mehendi, Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, WellOwise; and Harsh Kedia, Founder, A Diabetic Chef shared their insightful views on diet, nutrition, and lifestyle. Each panelist shared their expertise on how nutrition and lifestyle modifications could effectively aid in managing blood glucose levels.

Access and awareness are two sides of the same coin. The show focused on how digital healthcare applications like BeatO are revolutionizing the digital healthcare ecosystem, allowing Indians across the country to monitor and efficiently manage their diabetes. BeatO is bridging the current barriers to diabetes with its unique smartphone glucometers and connected monitoring devices, personalised health insights, free advice from health coaches and doctor consultations ensuring accessible, affordable care for all.

About BeatO

BeatO is a full-stack digital care platform that enables seamless management of chronic lifestyle-related disorders. Its low-cost IoT monitoring gadget works in tandem with the BeatO App to provide consumers with end-to-end diabetes management. This AI-powered smart health management solution gives actionable insights and real-time data-driven intervention from its team of coaches, nutritionists, and doctors. The BeatO app ecosystem also offers a comprehensive solution for diabetic's everyday needs, from organizing medicine delivery and lab testing to obtaining inexpensive insurance and specially-curated foodstuffs and beverages.