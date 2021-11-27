BeatO - An App Pioneering Connected Care For Chronic Disease Management In India

BeatO, one of India's leading digital care platforms for treating lifestyle-related chronic illnesses, has partnered with Republic Media Network to launch a sustainable mass awareness initiative, 'India Beats Diabetes,' that increases awareness on the knowledge of diabetes management. Through the knowledge and skills of renowned doctors and life coaches at BeatO, this awareness campaign seeks to empower people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to successfully control and alleviate the symptoms of their condition.

Co-founded by Yash Sehgal, Gautam Chopra & Kunal Kinalekar, BeatO is one of the fastest-growing digital healthcare apps in India, democratizing the healthcare sector. BeatO is the perfect blend of healthcare and technology, providing consumers with a comprehensive approach to diabetes control and care. Republic Media Network, in collaboration with BeatO, recently launched the 'India Beats Diabetes' campaign. The campaign focuses on empowering people with diabetes to improve their condition safely and sustainably via knowledge and medical expertise. In this interview, we delve deep to understand how BeatO as a digital healthcare app is revolutionizing the healthcare sector in India.

“BeatO is a very simple app that enables the user to take their blood sugar readings and this data is stored on a cloud-based system. Users can also see their trends based on the data stored and fed into the cloud. When your reading is high or low, your family or doctor is notified about it. Thus, enabling caregivers to ensure the right precaution is taken at the right time," says Gautam Chopra, CEO & Founder, BeatO App.

"BeatO has transformed the lives of several people with diabetes. We have noticed that many diabetics who used the BeatO app have successfully been able to monitor and control their diabetes. Some have also been able to reverse their conditions. Our platform has also helped people with diabetes reduce their medications. During the pandemic, users were also able to consult their diabetologists and get expert advice to help them control their glycaemic levels," says Yash Sehgal, COO & CO-Founder, BeatO App.

About BeatO

BeatO is a digital app-based platform that provides clinically proven, comprehensive diabetes care programs to help prevent, control and even reverse the condition under the guidance of experts. The results of these programs have been published in top medical institutions such as the American Diabetes Association, APCON and AATD. This diabetes care ecosystem includes BeatO's innovative and cost-effective smartphone, connected glucometers that work in unison with the BeatO app to support end-to-end management for members.

This smart health management system is powered by AI, providing personalized insights and real-time data-driven care via its experienced team of diabetes care coaches, expert nutritionists and specialist doctors. The BeatO app ecosystem also provides a complete solution for all daily needs of a person, ranging from scheduling medication deliveries and lab tests to purchasing affordable insurance and specially-curated foods and beverages.

(Image: Republic World)