BeatO Launches A Nationwide Diabetes Awareness Program 'India Beats Diabetes’

In India, more than 1 million deaths are caused every year due to complications such as heart disease, nerve and kidney damage that often results from uncontrolled diabetes. Research studies suggest that the number of people with diabetes in India is expected to increase from 77 million in 2020 to 101 million in 2030, to 134 million in 2045. The expected rise in lifestyle conditions and high prevalence calls for an urgent need for all stakeholders to drive awareness on proper diabetes management and care.

To empower people to manage diabetes, BeatO, one of India’s leading digital care platforms for managing lifestyle-related chronic conditions, has collaborated with Republic Media Network to launch a sustained mass awareness program, ‘India Beats Diabetes’ that builds awareness on the understanding of diabetes management. The awareness campaign aims at enabling people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to effectively control and reduce the severity of the condition, through the knowledge and the expertise of renowned doctors and coaches at BeatO.

Proper awareness about the condition, along with regular monitoring, lifestyle and behavioral changes, counselling from health coaches and doctors' advice can help keep diabetes in the control range, and, in some cases, also enable reversal of Type 2 diabetes. This is particularly important in India, where over 200 million people live with Prediabetes, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. Considering 47% living with diabetes are unaware of their condition, there is a desperate need to aggressively discuss this non-communicable disease, its impact and management. Through this awareness campaign, BeatO aims at showcasing facts about diabetes, debunk myths, share lifestyle guidelines and expert advice from renowned diabetologists and endocrinologists on the BeatO platform.

“Diabetes impacts 200 million Indians today, and puts immense pressure on our healthcare system. We have to ensure healthcare becomes more inclusive, affordable and accessible. The only way we can achieve this is through technology. At BeatO, our vision is to empower every Indian family to beat diabetes. BeatO gives the power to prevent, control and reverse diabetes in the hands of millions of Indians," says Gautam Chopra, Co-founder & CEO, BeatO

He further added, "We do this through our smartphone-connected glucometer and an app that provides personalized insights and timely guidance from medical experts. This partnership with Republic will help us bring the same in-depth knowledge and expertise in diabetes care, control and reversal (Type 2 diabetes) to empower people across the country to manage the condition.”

“The prevalence of diabetes in India is enormous. The general awareness of the condition in the country is low, which results in a significant effect on the number of complications that people experience. There is an urgency for a sustained conversation on this subject; creating awareness on diabetes and the necessary measures required to battle it. Republic stands tall with partners who dedicate themselves to a social cause.Gautam, Yash and Kunal have a vision, and they are here to revolutionize the path of access to healthcare for people across the nation, and we at Republic will support it in every possible way,” says Arnab Goswami, Managing Director & Editor-in-chief, Republic Media Network.

“At BeatO, we are working to alleviate the burden of chronic diseases to make sure India Beats Diabetes. Today, when we face unprecedented challenges in the health sector, we at BeatO are taking diabetes management one step further and are now able to offer highly personalized care for Type 2 Diabetes reversal — which addresses the root cause of diabetes- insulin resistance and carb intolerance. We look forward to working with Republic Media Network to create nationwide awareness about diabetes management and drive better health outcomes for the nation,” says Yash Sehgal, Co-founder & COO, BeatO

Clinical research based on the effectiveness of BeatO’s connected diabetes care program that offers real-time contextualized feedback loop and counselling on glycemic control of patients with diabetes in India have been published in 'The Diabetes Journal' by the American Diabetes Association. Several studies confirm that BeatO’s intervention through its Health Coach counselling from Certified Diabetes Educators led to a 51.9% decline in hypoglycemic cases. A reduction of 9.45% in fasting sugar levels was observed in patients within just 45 days. BeatO offers solutions to monitor, control and lower the impact of diabetes and other cardio-metabolic conditions like blood pressure and cholesterol.

About BeatO:

BeatO is a full-stack digital care platform to manage lifestyle-related chronic conditions. Its cost-effective IoT monitoring device works in unison with the BeatO App to support end-to-end management for users. This smart health management system is powered by AI, which provides actionable insights and real-time data-driven intervention from its team of coaches, nutritionists and doctors. The BeatO app ecosystem also provides a complete solution for all the daily needs of a person with diabetes, ranging from scheduling medication deliveries and lab tests to purchasing affordable insurance and specially-curated foods and beverages.