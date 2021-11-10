Diabetic Chef Harsh Kedia Shares Indulgent & Diabetic-friendly Diwali Treats

Diwali is a time of widespread celebration and festivities. It is also a time to indulge in delectable treats &exquisite dishes like sweets and delicious appetizers, ranging from ladoos to kaju-katlis, that are hard to resist. However, as enticing as it may seem, giving in to these cravings could result in a serious rise in blood glucose levels.

‘India Beats Diabetes’ is a one-of-a-kind initiative launched by BeatO in collaboration with Republic Media Network to alleviate the effects of diabetes with professional guidance from lifestyle coaches and doctors. Harsh Kedia is a well-known diabetic chef noted for his one-of-a-kind, innovative, and diabetes-friendly dishes. After being diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 14, Harsh made it his mission to encourage healthy eating. Diabetic Chef is a cloud kitchen and sugar-free dessert company founded by him in 2013. Chef Harsh shares four mouth-watering recipes that anyone can serve throughout the festive season to make Diwali a guilt-free occasion for people with diabetes.

Pomegranate Spritzer: Pomegranates are high in antioxidants, with nearly three times the antioxidant content of green tea and red wine. These antioxidants aid in the battle against free radical damage and chronic illnesses such as diabetes. According to experts, pomegranate seeds can aid in increasing insulin sensitivity, thereby being beneficial to diabetics. This refreshing aperitif is an excellent choice for diabetics during this festive season as it is low in carbohydrates and packed with all natural vitamins & minerals.

Pomegranates are high in antioxidants, with nearly three times the antioxidant content of green tea and red wine. These antioxidants aid in the battle against free radical damage and chronic illnesses such as diabetes. According to experts, pomegranate seeds can aid in increasing insulin sensitivity, thereby being beneficial to diabetics. This refreshing aperitif is an excellent choice for diabetics during this festive season as it is low in carbohydrates and packed with all natural vitamins & minerals. Apple & Cinnamon Rabri: This delicious dessert is low in calories and diabetic-friendly. It proves to be great source of protein & fibres and it is the best replacement to regular rabri. Experts suggest that cinnamon can help people with type 2 diabetes lower their cholesterol and triglyceride levels. While apples have a high nutritional content, they may be a substantial and healthy snack. Since they have minimal effect on blood sugar and insulin levels, they are a great snack option for diabetics.

This delicious dessert is low in calories and diabetic-friendly. It proves to be great source of protein & fibres and it is the best replacement to regular rabri. Experts suggest that cinnamon can help people with type 2 diabetes lower their cholesterol and triglyceride levels. While apples have a high nutritional content, they may be a substantial and healthy snack. Since they have minimal effect on blood sugar and insulin levels, they are a great snack option for diabetics. Makhana Bhel: Makhanas are high in protein and good carbs. They also help maintain your blood sugar levels because they are low glycaemic foods. Because they contain low sodium and high magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants, they are excellent for people with diabetes and obesity. Makhanas can also help regulate blood sugar levels if consumed in the proper quantity and way. The Makhana Bhel recipe is a quick and easy to make snack that everyone can enjoy with friends and family.

Makhanas are high in protein and good carbs. They also help maintain your blood sugar levels because they are low glycaemic foods. Because they contain low sodium and high magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants, they are excellent for people with diabetes and obesity. Makhanas can also help regulate blood sugar levels if consumed in the proper quantity and way. The Makhana Bhel recipe is a quick and easy to make snack that everyone can enjoy with friends and family. Chips & Dip: Chef Harsh also shares a super easy and tasty Greek yogurt dip that pairs extremely well with BeatO healthy chips. These gluten-free snacks are high in protein and fibre and prove to be an excellent snacking option for weight-loss.

So, this Diwali, indulge in these guilt-free and diabetic-friendly treats. For more exciting content on diabetes management and care, download the BeatO app and claim a free smartphone glucose monitor device with your free trial plan. Go to https://bit.ly/RTVBeatO to get started.