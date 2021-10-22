Experts Share Their Insights On How BeatO Is Creating A Digital Healthcare Ecosystem

Diabetes continues to be one of the most prevalent non-communicable diseases impacting individuals worldwide. According to recent statistics, an estimated 77 million people in India have diabetes, making it the world's diabetes capital. Diabetes is characterized by fluctuating blood sugar levels and insulin resistance, which begins in the pancreas but its repercussions are seen throughout the body. Living with diabetes is often a tough battle, as individual have to make numerous modifications to their daily routine to balance their blood sugar levels and manage symptoms. Several changes ranging from dietary choices to exercise routines are extremely important, all while keeping one's health condition in mind.

Type 2 diabetes has become a rising health concern impacting a substantial percentage of the Indian population in the last two decades, with men and women equally prone to metabolic disorders. Several studies have also found a high prevalence of diabetes among Indians living in rural areas. Due to the lack of medical facilities & adequate information diabetes patients residing in rural areas often do not receive the required care, treatment, and guidance needed to effectively monitor and control diabetes. Heeding to this problem, BeatO in collaboration with Republic Media Network recently launched the 'India Fights Diabetes' initiative.

This awareness campaign aims at helping people with diabetes and pre-diabetes successfully regulate and minimize the severity of the illness through knowledge and expertise from leading doctors and lifestyle coaches at BeatO. Thanks to BeatO, Indians from even rural areas can now receive knowledge, efficiently monitor their blood sugar levels, and obtain proper nutritional guidance from specialists. Thus, empowering every Indian to reduce the impact of diabetes in their lives. Speaking about the app, experts across the country share their insights on how an Atmanirbhar tech startup like BeatO is revolutionizing the digital healthcare space in India.

"Globally, India is labeled as the diabetes capital of the world. We want to become the diabetes-care capital of the world. The routine care concept is that a patient comes to the doctor. Once the doctor is done diagnosing, there is a disconnect between the patient and the doctor. That's where BeatO steps in as it connects the doctor with the patient. It gives patients regular reminders, updates, dietary counseling & much more." says Dr. Amit Gupta, Director, Centre for Diabetes Care, says Dr. Amit Gupta.

"The prevalence of diabetes is rising in India. Rural Indians often lack access to monitoring & knowledge of diabetes. Through the BeatO App, we can provide rural patients with proper monitoring, the right information & appropriate diet counseling at an affordable price. Thus, helping them control blood sugar levels and reduce the impact of diabetes, "says Dr. Navneet Agarwal, Consultant Diabetologist, Gwalior.

What is BeatO?

BeatO is a full-stack digital care platform for managing chronic lifestyle-related diseases. Its low-cost IoT monitoring gear works in tandem with the BeatO app to provide members with end-to-end supervision. This AI-powered smart health management solution provides actionable insights and real-time data-driven intervention through its network of coaches, nutritionists, and doctors. The BeatO app ecosystem also offers a one-stop solution for a person's daily requirements, ranging from medical supplies and lab testing to purchasing low-cost insurance and specially-curated meals, etc.