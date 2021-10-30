Health Experts From Across India Deliberate Over Link Between Type 2 Diabetes & COVID

India has the world's second-largest diabetic population but lacks access to adequate information on diabetes awareness. As observed during the pandemic, most Indians with Type 2 diabetes were more susceptible to experiencing severe COVID-19 complications. Type 2 diabetes is on the upsurge and has emerged as a major post-COVID complication. 'India Beats Diabetes with BeatO' in collaboration with Republic Media Network is a unique campaign that addresses the imminent threat of Type 2 diabetes and focusses on developing solutions that aid in effectively treating Type 2 diabetes.

The townhall had eminent guest panellists like Endocrinologist Dr. Minal Mohit, Co-founder & CEO of BeatO Gautam Chopra, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru & Corporate Life Coach Dr. Mickey Mehta, Type 2 Diabetic Triathlete, Storyteller and COO of Raintree Media Aditya Mendonca. Each panellist shared their views and insights to help decode the link between Type 2 diabetes and COVID-19.

"We eventually learnt the population which was wasn't given steroids and had a normal HbA1C or never knew that they were diabetic, now were witnessing rising blood glucose levels post the pandemic. Several studies collaborated and it was found that COVID-19 via the SARS virus was affecting multiple organs in the system, especially the pancreas," says Endocrinologist Dr. Minal Mohit.

"During the pandemic, BeatO was able to provide an alternative to individuals, where they could not only remote monitor but also keep in touch with medical experts, whether these were doctors, dieticians, or health coaches, and gain access to the right information at the right time from the comfort of their homes using BeatO's ecosystem & digital tools," says Gautam Chopra, Co-founder & CEO, BeatO

He further added, "Digital tools like BeatO have been instrumental over the last year and half of the pandemic in helping doctors and other medical experts to drive patient outcomes and improve their health. We have seen an unprecedented increase in the adoption of digital tools, especially with people looking to monitor at home. With BeatO, we saw a 6x increase in new users added to the ecosystem."

"Speaking about nutrition, I would say vegetables are great cleansers, fruits are great healers, nuts, seeds, and dry fruits are great fortifiers, and herbs are great regulators. Eating regional and seasonal is crucial for diabetes. Trying to eat as much as possible naturally is very important. Overnight sleep is also important. If that doesn't follow well, then everything goes for a toss," says Dr. Mickey Mehta, Global Leading Holistic Health Guru & Corporate Life Coach.

"With Type 2 diabetes, it's important to work out at least twice a day. Being a Type 2 diabetic triathlete, it is essential for me to get my morning swim or cycle or run depending on the day of the week or what my coach says. Indoor cycling has been fantastic, the virtual world of sports is thriving & apps like BeatO have been essential because you can track your blood glucose remotely through your phone and it's fascinating because the data world is exploding with continuous glucose monitors that enable diabetics & non-diabetics know their glucose levels and it's only going to grow from here," says Aditya Mendonca, Type 2 Diabetic Triathlete, Storyteller & COO, Raintree Media.

"Unfortunately, in India, most access to good quality healthcare is limited to the top metros, and this is where BeatO steps in. So, the whole ecosystem, whether this is a remote monitoring device or access to endocrinologists, health coaches, as well as now being able to provide health insurance to those living with diabetes, we are able to do this in a much more affordable manner through our app ecosystem," adds Gautam Chopra, CEO & Co-founder BeatO.

Technology is overcoming the awareness gap and assisting Indians in tackling, controlling, and better managing diabetes. It is starting a new revolution that will improve the health of millions of Indians. And BeatO is in the vanguard, heralding this transformation. BeatO uses technology as a catalyst to eradicate false notions and educate people so that they can take charge of their health and have access to quality healthcare and experts. Thus, setting the wheel into motion to make India a diabetes-free nation.

Image: Republic World