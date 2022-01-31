How Do You Live A Normal Life After A Diabetes Diagnosis?

Finding out you’re prediabetic is a life-changing event, which can force you to make choices between prioritizing your health over other aspects of your life, such as your career. This was the case for Veena Bhardwaj, a Scientific Officer at the State Forensic Science Laboratory, who one day started to feel dizzy while at work.

Her doctors diagnosed her as pre-diabetic and informed her that she would need to come in regularly for routine check-ups to monitor her fluctuating blood sugar levels, so she began looking for alternatives that would allow her to continue working while minimising the impact of her diagnosis on her quality of life.

This is how she was introduced to the BeatO app, which provided her with a self-monitoring ecosystem that offered her personalised insights, feasible nutritional guidelines, and accessible medical consultancy.

Now Ms. Bhardwaj takes health consultations from BeatO's Diabetes Care Coach, Madhuparna Pramanick, and uses the BeatO CURV to monitor her sugar regularly.

These tools, amongst the countless others on the app, helped her manage her PCOS and reduce her blood sugar levels to 102 mg/dL, a notable improvement from the 160 mg/dL it was at when she was initially diagnosed. India is facing a growing diabetes crisis, and to empower patients like Veena and give them accessible tools to manage the illness, Republic Media Network has teamed up with the BeatO app to present to you the ‘India Beats Diabetes’ campaign. By raising awareness and spreading medical expertise, this partnership aims to give patients with diabetes the information and tools required to live a normal and healthy life.

"BeatO App gave me enough confidence to be at a crime scene and not worry about getting dizzy. I can now peacefully go about my normal day-to-day life," says Veena Bhardwaj, 34 y.o. pre-diabetic

About BeatO App:

The BeatO App is a digital app-based platform that provides clinically proven, comprehensive diabetes care programs to help prevent, control, and even reverse the condition under the guidance of experts. The results of these programs have been published by top medical institutions such as the American Diabetes Association, APCON and AATD. This diabetes care ecosystem includes BeatO's innovative and cost-effective smartphone, connected glucometers that work in unison with the BeatO app to support end-to-end management for members.

This smart health management system is powered by AI, providing personalized insights and real-time data-driven care via its experienced team of diabetes care coaches, expert nutritionists, and specialist doctors. The BeatO app ecosystem also provides a complete solution for all the daily needs of a person, ranging from scheduling medication deliveries and lab tests to purchasing affordable insurance and specially curated foods and beverages.