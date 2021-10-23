How To Beat Diabetes With Yoga? Dr Mickey Mehta Shares Expert Insights

Diabetes is a complicated disease that impacts millions of individuals throughout the world. It is a metabolic condition characterized by elevated blood glucose levels, leading to heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, foot ulcers, and eyesight impairment. Diabetes' prevalence rates are currently exceptionally high in several nations throughout the world. People diagnosed with diabetes & prediabetes often have to make several lifestyle alterations & dietary changes to maintain blood glucose levels.

'India Beats Diabetes' is a unique campaign undertaken by BeatO to alleviate the impact of diabetes with expert advice from lifestyle coaches & doctors. Practising yoga can help manage a variety of lifestyle conditions, including type 2 diabetes. Yoga's therapeutic benefits for diabetes are mediated via psycho-neuro-endocrine and immunological processes. Yoga therapy also aids in increasing the number of insulin receptors. It improves insulin kinetics by decreasing fasting insulin levels and restoring the insulin-to-glucose ratio to normal. Dr. Mickey Mehta is one of the world's leading holistic health and corporate life coaches, known for his many fitness mantras, shares his expertise on how Mandukasana in yoga can help counter diabetes.

"When you create a fist, sit in Vajrasana & bend to touch the floor, your organs get squeezed, your pancreas gets squeezed & here's where you get immunity to diabetes," says Dr. Mickey Mehta, holistic health & corporate life coach.

Recent scientific data proves that yoga-based lifestyle changes may have a positive role in the management of type 2 diabetes and its risk factors. Adopting yoga practice into one's lifestyle aids in glucose management and lowers the risk of complications in people with diabetes. Yoga practices such as cleansing processes, asanas, pranayama, mudras, bandha, meditation, mindfulness, and relaxation help lower blood glucose levels and aid in the management of comorbid disease conditions associated with type 2 diabetes.