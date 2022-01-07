New Study Highlights The Positive Impact The BeatO App Has On Managing Diabetes Symptoms

Diabetes is a growing problem in India, with its prevalence amongst adults having increased from 5.5% in 1990, to 7.7% in 2016, and it is also estimated to double from 77 million diagnosed people in 2019 to 134.2 million by 2045. The high costs it brings and the strain it has on India’s healthcare systems are some of the few reasons why it is a national issue, that needs to be managed and mitigated.

Republic Media Network has partnered with BeatO, an innovative healthcare app that uses technology to provide diabetes patients with an affordable and convenient way to monitor sugar levels and get guidance from doctors, nutritionists and medical experts to prevent, control and reverse the symptoms of diabetes. BeatO app addresses a huge healthcare need by using technology to facilitate medical care in a scalable way. This partnership presents the ‘India Beats Diabetes’ campaign, aimed to empower diabetes patients through raising awareness and spreading medical expertise.

This week a medical research study authored by Dr Anoop Misra, Executive Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, Dr Mudit Sabharwal, Head of Medical Affairs - BeatO, Gautam Chopra, CEO, CO-Founder BeatO and Amerta Ghosh was published in one of the leading medical journals Dovepress - Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity: Targets and Therapy. The study shows that use of BeatO app, contextualised counselling and feedback from certified diabetes educators is effective in achieving significant improvements in sugar levels for patients with Type 2 diabetes.

The study, which was carried out on 7,111 Indian adult diabetic patients, majority of them in their 50s, showed that self-monitoring and real time digital tracking of blood sugar with BeatO, accompanied by a counselling session, reduced blood sugar levels approximately by 10%. Over 75% of the participants were able to reduce their sugar levels with just one counselling session.

Furthermore, post counselling and through alerts via the app, 81% of patients who had hypoglycemia events previously did not experience any episode of dangerously low blood sugar levels. Hypoglycemic episodes were also reduced by 58.5% post counselling for fasting blood sugar level.

This study illustrates the importance of digital real-time tracking and medical care by experts for conditions like diabetes. Understanding the importance of tracking and having access to medical feedback and counselling is a vital requirement for diabetic patients and can have lifesaving implications. With diabetes being such a prominent health issue in India, BeatO is revolutionising healthcare by providing an easily available digital tool, on which patients have access to an experienced team of leading diabetologists, coaches and nutritionists as well as the technology to help them track and control their sugar levels.

BeatOs user-friendly and affordable solution to tackling the diabetes crisis in India, is a big step in the right direction, and, armed with awareness and innovation, India can beat diabetes.

Image: Republic World