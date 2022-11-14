World Diabetes Day: BeatO Experts Raise Awareness On Diabetes And How To Manage It

The date of November 14 marks World Diabetes Day which is observed each year to raise awareness against this deadly and chronic disease. Diabetes is classified as Type 1 and Type 2 and the disease affects the secretion of insulin from the pancreas, which in turn results in high sugar levels in the blood. The theme for this year's World Diabetes Day is 'access to diabetes education', which underpins the larger multi-year theme of 'access to care', according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created under the collaboration of the WHO and the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF) in 1991 and it was passed as a UN resolution 61/225 in 2006 to recognise the day as a United Nations holiday. November 14 also marks the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, the co-discoverer of insulin with Charles Best in 1922.

To celebrate this year's WDD, Republic Media Network conducted a special broadcast in collaboration with BeatO App. The broadcast consisted of an elaborate discussion by health experts on how patients can overcome diabetes with the help of proper diagnosis, monitoring and keeping a check on their sugar levels. The experts also explained how Beato helps in taming the disease and ensuring a healthy life.

The story of Beato

The Beato App was introduced with the aim to redesign the health management system for people across India after two school friends, in order to conquer their personal battle with diabetes joined forces in August 2015. With over one million users, the app is a one-stop solution for diabetes problems. The company offers innovative smartphone glucometers and monitoring devices which not only make it easy to measure blood sugar, blood pressure, and other indicators in real-time, but also provide expert counseling to control diabetes by examining the stored data.

How BeatO is spreading awareness against the silent epidemic?

When asked how is BeatO helping to spread awareness against diabetes, Yash Sehgal, co-founder and COO, talked about the company's collaboration with The Lions Club. "Partnering with such an organisation, we are running camps. The other day we ran a camp in Gwalior. Seven camps were organised and over 1,000 people were tested and nearly 35-40% of them had high blood sugar. So we are providing simple access to simple monitoring solutions which result in people getting tested at the grass-root level".

Answering why some diabetes patients cannot manage their problems on their own and how BeatO's counselling helps, Akanksha Badola, Dietitian and Nutritionist at BeatO, said that the disease affects individuals in different ways. "By counselling regularly, we help the patients overcome their challenges on a regular basis and also help them get along with their educators so that they can share their problems", she said.

Dr. Navneet Agarwal, Chief Clinical Officer at BeatO also answered why "have you checked your sugar levels?" became such a relevant question today. "The number of people affected with diabetes is increasing very rapidly. And over 200 million people are at the risk of developing diabetes in the near future and they don't know when will they develop diabetes. Patients who are already diabetic do not check their sugar regularly and that is the main reason why a majority of the patients are uncontrolled", he said. "For detecting the patients that are undiagnosed, and motivating the patients who are already known diabetic, I request you all, whenever you meet your near and dear ones, always ask them, "have you checked your sugar?", Dr. Agarwal added.