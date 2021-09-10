CenturyPly Lauds Passion And Dedication Of Firefighters Like Rajesh Shukla

Fire is a powerful force of nature that holds the strength to be both devastating and beautiful. Fire can lead to great things in control-- from subsistence to survival, from newer innovations to keeping warm on a cold night; fire plays an integral role in our daily lives. On the other hand, fire-related accidents can cause significant trauma within seconds. A fire can spread and cause invariable damage to life and property. To prevent such unprecedented devastation, CenturyPly has recently introduced fire-retardant plywood that is manufactured using Firewall Technology.

CenturyPly presents India Innovate Movement Season 2 in association with Republic Media Network. It is a campaign that encourages and fosters innovation while reinforcing the idea of a self-reliant India. Here's a salute to the passion and courage of firefighter Rajesh Shukla, who has dedicated his life to fighting unprecedented fires and rescuing the lives of several citizens. Rajesh Shukla races past smoke-filled corridors 12 times to save lives when a fire breaks out in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area.

" I have worked in many risky rescue operations. But if you have the passion & dedication towards your service, you cannot stop yourself," says Rajesh Shukla, Asst. Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

Firefighters are often forgotten unsung heroes who risk their lives daily to rescue people and put out fires. It's time we salute their bravery and their undying passion for their line of service.

Image: Firewall