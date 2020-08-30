CenturyPly Presents ‘India Innovate Movement’: Now Is The Time To Welcome Innovation

India has been a land of many brilliant minds and is known to be one of the most innovative countries in the world, something that is often necessitated by a variety of factors. According to the European Commission, India has been able to evolve from a position of technology borrower to the role of technology innovator in just a few years. Innovation has always been the key ingredient to the growth and development of a nation's economy, and India ranks 52nd on the Global Innovation Index. Republic Media Network is proud to be associated with CenturyPly's India Innovate Movement. A campaign that boosts and nurtures innovation, while strengthening the idea of a self-reliant India or 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Republic TV recently hosted a Townhall as an initiation to the campaign. The guest panel consisted of some of the most prominent and innovative minds like Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, CenturyPly , Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder & MD of Hiranandani Group; Hafeez Contractor. The show was elevated with the presence of Mr. Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting, Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Government of India.

" Only those countries that innovate get advanced and progress faster. We need to change our role from contributor to ownership of innovation," says Mr. Javadekar.

He goes on to say, "Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not cutting India from the world, on the other hand, it is to engage more with the world but in a different manner. We'll export more and import less. But this is possible only when you become competitive, and the only way to becoming competitive as a nation is when you innovate." He also added," when you innovate you save on cost, bring in new technology, you can then charge your price for the new product or utility and people are ready to pay for your things and that how world economy grows."

Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director of CenturyPly, said, "We Indians always take problems in our stride and treat them as opportunities. What I firmly believe is that we are solution providers and I think that going forwards this is going to be an essence of what India is going to be about."

He added, "The speed with which Indians were able to ramp up production of sanitizers and other equipment as well took the world by storm." He continued, "Innovation is directly proportional to economic growth. We have seen time and again, countries the innovate, grow faster, and I think that can hold true for India as well. We have every single ingredient need to become global innovation leaders."

The panelists shed light on various aspects of the movement as they answered the questions that came in from our viewers, who were live streaming the episode from their homes. The show ended with every panelist encouraging viewers to strive towards making a ‘self-reliant India’ through innovative ideas.