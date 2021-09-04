CenturyPly's Firewall Technology Helps Reduce The Destructive Impact Of Fires

Fires can be devastating and cause immense destruction to homes, lives, wildlife habitats, and pollute the air with emissions harmful to human health. The effects of smoke from fires prove to be highly hazardous to humans. Fires also release carbon dioxide—a primary greenhouse gas, thus accelerating climate change and global warming.

CenturyPly presents India Innovate Movement season 2, in association with Republic Media Network, is a campaign that encourages and promotes innovation while reinforcing the idea of a self-reliant India. From Waterproof & water-resistant technology to its ground-breaking ViroKill technology, CenturyPly has always been at the forefront of innovation. This year the company launched plywood with innovative Firewall technology with fire-retardant properties that helps it withstand fires. CenturyPly's Firewall technology is certified as the most reliable plywood by Indian, American, and British standards when measured against critical parameters like flammability, spreadability, penetration, and smoke-developed index.