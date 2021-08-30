CenturyPly’s Latest Innovation 'Firewall Technology' Helps Combat Spread Of Fires

Fire plays a significant role in improving ecosystems by serving as an agent of renewal and change. But fires can be devastating and cause tangible destruction to homes, lives, wildlife habitats and pollute the air with emissions harmful to human health. The effects of smoke from fires can range from eye and respiratory tract inflammation to more severe disorders, including reduced lung function, bronchitis, exacerbation of asthma and heart failure, and premature death. Fires also release carbon dioxide—a primary greenhouse gas, thus accelerating climate change and global warming.

CenturyPly presents India Innovate Movement season 2 in association with Republic Media Network is a campaign that fosters and promotes innovation while strengthening the idea of a self-reliant India. From Anti-Borer and Anti-Termites technology to its ground-breaking ViroKill technology, CenturyPly has always been at the forefront of innovation. This year the company has launched plyboards with revolutionary firewall technology that delays the spread of fire and does not act as a medium to spread since it doesn't rapidly burn itself. Century's Firewall Technology is an indigenously developed, innovative technology that enables plywood to resist the effects of fire much more than other regular plywood available in the market. It involves using nano-engineered particles embedded in the polymer matrix of the plywood, giving it the best in class fire-fighting properties.

CenturyPly's Firewall Technology self-extinguishes itself once the source of fire is removed. The Firewall Technology also emits less smoke protecting consumers from suffocation. The show has an eminent guest panel with esteemed guests like Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd., Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Amit Bose, Director, DDF Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Bipin Ganatra, Volunteer Fire-Fighter and Padma Shri Award Recipient, Dr Harish Shetty, Clinical Psychiatrist, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, and Dr Sulbha Arora, Gynaecologist and IVF specialist, and Kamala Mill Fire Survivor. Each of the panellists shared their perspectives and viewpoints on how CenturyPly's Firewall technology can reduce the spread of fire and save lives.

"Our mission at CenturyPly has always been 'Sarvadha-Sarvottam' which means to be the best always. The meaning of this is we attempt to provide our customers with best-in-class products & services. We try to address all customer concerns & attempt to provide solutions. This year one of the biggest concerns that our customers have identified is the risk of fire. The number of fire cases is increasing exponentially worldwide. To combat this, we've come up with Firewall Technology, enabling our products to withstand the effects of fires." says Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.

India is home to some of the brightest minds in the world, and it is time to encourage research & innovation among the youth to achieve the dream of becoming a self-reliant superpower. The history of civilizations shows stories of human beings discovering newer, more flexible, and practical ways of carrying out mundane but necessary activities. Thus, one can conclude that innovation is an indispensable factor contributing to any economy's long-term growth & development.

