The internet's laughter factory, The Adult Society, is taking its side-splitting act to a whole new level. This social media powerhouse, reigning supreme as India's top meme page with a loyal following exceeding 6.3 million, is officially expanding into video content creation. Buckle up, meme enthusiasts, because Adult Society is poised to become the new king of viral video comedy.

Founded in 2016 by the visionary Rohit Goyal, Adult Society has carved a unique niche in the Indian digital landscape. From his base in Panipat, Haryana, Rohit Goyal's sharp wit and keen eye for relatable humor have resonated with millions. In a remarkable feat, The Adult Society has exploded on Instagram within a mere eight years, capturing the hearts (and funny bones) of audiences with their spot-on and hilarious memes. But their comedic influence extends beyond a single platform – The Adult Society has cultivated a thriving community across various social media channels, including facebook, YouTube, proving their content transcends boundaries.

"We started as a humble Instagram meme page, with the simple desire to create content that mirrored the everyday experiences of our audience," explains Rohit Goyal, the creative mastermind behind The Adult Society. "

The response has been absolutely phenomenal, far surpassing anything we ever imagined. But innovation is at the core of who we are, and we're constantly seeking ways to offer even more value to our incredible community. Stepping into the world of video content creation is a natural progression for us. We're excited to gear up the laughter on a whole new level and create experiences that go beyond the static image."

Get ready to be thoroughly entertained! The Adult Society's foray into video promises a

delectable smorgasbord of comedic formats. Prepare yourselves for laugh-out-loud reaction videos that capture the collective internet mood, side-splitting comedy sketches that will have you in stitches, and hilarious pranks that push the boundaries of good taste (in the best way possible). All of this, of course, will be delivered with The Adult Society's signature quirky charm and relatable wit. To further enrich the experience, the team will be sprinkling in exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses, offering a peek into the creative engine that fuels their comedic genius. Initially, viewers can expect a steady stream of 3-4 high-quality videos per week, with a long-term vision of daily content drops that will keep you coming back for more.

But the comedic genius doesn't stop at in-house talent! To guarantee binge-worthy entertainment and ensure their content stays fresh and relevant, The Adult Society has strategically partnered with leading video creators and comedians in the industry. This dynamic collaboration guarantees content that hits all the right notes.The Adult Society's signature relatability will be amplified further, with everyday situations that viewers can identify with on a personal level. Pop culture references will be peppered throughout the content, keeping things culturally relevant and ensuring there's something for everyone.

And of course, no comedic arsenal is complete without a good dose of spoof videos. Get ready for hilarious takes on everything from trending topics to classic films, guaranteed to have you clutching your sides in laughter.

"Our mission is simple yet powerful: to spread joy and positivity through the universal language of laughter," says Rohit Goyal. "

Video content allows us to forge a deeper connection with our fans and followers, going beyond the meme format and creating a more immersive comedic experience. We're more than excited to embark on this journey of creating viral videos that not only inspire but also entertain audiences worldwide. We want to create content that makes people laugh until their sides hurt, content that brings them joy even on the toughest days, and content that leaves a lasting impact long after the video ends."

About The Adult Society

The Adult Society stands tall as the undisputed king of Indian memes, boasting a loyal social media following exceeding 6.3 million across various platforms. Founded in 2016 by Rohit Goyal, the brand has transcended its meme-making roots and is now a multifaceted content creator, venturing into the exciting world of video. Their mission remains the same: to spread joy and laughter through relatable and humorous content.