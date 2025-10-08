India’s Anti-Drug Framework: Beyond Crackdowns To Comprehensive Reform

On September 16, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the second National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads in New Delhi, his message was clear: India must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to narcotics. The two-day conference, which brought together officials from all 36 states and Union Territories, was more than a routine policy meeting; it was a call for a unified strategy to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Drug-Free India” by 2047.

For decades, India was seen mostly as a transit corridor between the global drug hubs; today, it is battling a growing domestic consumption crisis of its own. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), lakhs of drug-related cases are reported each year, and government data suggests that nearly 7% of India’s population consumes narcotics in some form.

The conference aims to build a robust national network to destroy the ecosystem of narco-terror, drawing on the best practices shared by states and Union Territories to shape a common strategy. Over the past five years, enforcement efforts have intensified their efforts sharply. Between 2019 and 2024, enforcement agencies seized more than 7.37 million kilograms of narcotics valued at ₹1.1 lakh crore.

In 2024 alone, seizures touched ₹25,330 crore, a 55% increase over the previous year. Synthetic drugs in particular witnessed a sharp rise, with seizures jumping nearly sixfold during this period. Behind these numbers lies a new institutional architecture. In 2019, the government established a four-tier NCORD mechanism and a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) to improve coordination across enforcement agencies.

In 2021, Amit Shah directed all states and Union Territories to set up dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF), now functioning as the backbone of India’s enforcement strategy. The ANTFs are connected through digital monitoring platforms like SIMS, NIDAAN, and the NCORD portal, enhancing monitoring and intelligence-sharing.

What was once an isolated battle fought by state police has become an integrated campaign, involving the NIA, Coast Guard, Customs, Enforcement Directorate, and other agencies. On the global front, India has signed intelligence-sharing agreements with 46 countries for joint operations against narcotics cartels.

Further, emphasising the gravity of the crisis, India has sought to shift the global discourse by renaming the narcotics-producing zones formerly known as the Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle as the “Death Crescent” and “Death Triangle”, shifting the international narrative toward the lethal consequences of the trade.

As Shah emphasised, the fight against drugs is not just a law enforcement challenge but also a social battle. Central to this effort is the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, which has already sensitized more than 16.5 crore citizens about the dangers of substance abuse. A nationwide network of 730 rehabilitation centres that have treated 27 lakh individuals, while the campaign now covers 372 districts, reaching nearly 10 crore citizens and three lakh educational institutions.

Support systems have further been strengthened through a 24x7 helpline (14446) and the Manas Portal, providing counselling and avenues for anonymous reporting. As the New Delhi conference underlined, the narcotics challenge is complex and fast-evolving — from drones and cryptocurrencies to the dark web.

India’s anti-drug campaign has sharpened into a three-pronged approach: a ruthless crackdown on trafficking networks, a strategic focus on reducing demand, and a humane commitment to rehabilitation. This integrated framework, combining enforcement with prevention and recovery, is gradually strengthening India’s fight against narcotics.

The institutional steps — from NCORD and JCC to state-level ANTFs — coupled with awareness and rehabilitation efforts, reflect tangible progress India has made in combating narcotics. Enforcement, intelligence-sharing, and community outreach are no longer isolated efforts but part of a sustained national strategy.

As Shah emphasized, the fight against drugs is not just against cartels but for the nation’s future. By reinforcing enforcement while building social resilience, the government is creating an environment where India’s youth are protected from addiction and empowered to contribute to a stronger, developed nation.

With these current efforts continuing to evolve and expand, the vision of a drug-free India by 2047 is steadily becoming a realistic, achievable goal that promises a healthier, stronger, and more secure future for generations to come.