Vedantu: Bridging Technology With Education

Vedantu is known for being a pioneer in technological advances when it comes to the education sector. It is one of the platforms that have made the process of online education smoother for the students. Students are able to engage in highly interactive LIVE classes online. Vedantu makes the learning process fun and engaging for the students.

“For the last 4-5 years, we have done a lot of deep research to come up with a mode of teaching students in a group set up. Today, in Vedantu’s classes, even 200 students can learn in a single class.” – Pulkit Jain, Co-Founder, Product Head, Vedantu

The high-end technology used by the platform enables the teachers to conduct LIVE quizzes and maintain a leader board to ensure that they are aware of the pace of every student. Many parts of the curriculum are taught through engaging gamified content. Vedantu has managed to provide all these facilities in a low bandwidth, making it a more accessible platform for students.