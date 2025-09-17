Interview: “Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi Bring the Vibe, We Bring the Movement: Inside the ‘Everyone’s In’ Campaign with American Tourister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: As travel becomes more spontaneous and inclusive, the way we experience the world is changing. A key part of this shift is the desire for freedom, comfort, and practicality in how we travel. American Tourister’s “Everyone’s In” campaign, featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, taps into this new mindset with its message of embracing travel without overthinking. We sat down with Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director Marketing, Samsonite South Asia, to talk about how the brand is adapting to these travel trends and how its products reflect this evolving spirit of adventure.

Q. Travel trends are shifting, with more people embracing spontaneous trips and inclusive experiences. How do you see these trends shaping the way consumers think about travel gear?

AT Spokesperson: Absolutely, the travel landscape has shifted. People today are less likely to meticulously plan out every detail of their trips and are embracing spontaneous adventures. This move toward more impromptu, inclusive travel is changing what people need from their gear. They want bags and accessories that are flexible, able to handle a quick weekend getaway but also durable enough for a longer adventure.

Q: The “Everyone’s In” campaign has caught the attention of many. What was the core inspiration behind this initiative?

AT: The inspiration behind the "Everyone's In" campaign is rooted in a cultural shift towards inclusive, spontaneous travel. We have noticed that travel isn’t just about reaching a destination anymore; it’s about embracing the journey, being in the moment, meeting new people and enjoying those unplanned experiences. As travel becomes more flexible and diverse, our products need to reflect this evolving mindset. We have gone beyond creating a tagline, we are trying to ensure everyone, regardless of their background or travel style, feels included in this movement.

Q: The campaign features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. What was the rationale behind choosing them?

AT: Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi were a natural fit for this campaign because they perfectly embody the essence of what we’re trying to convey. Both of them represent the spontaneity, energy, and relatability that are core to the modern youth culture. They are people young travellers look up to because of their authenticity and approachability. This connection is key for us; the campaign is all about real travellers, and Ananya and Siddhant connect with the audience on a personal level. We can easily say that Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi bring the vibe, we bring the movement.

Q: Lastly, music plays a pivotal role in the campaign with the anthem and a partnership with Sony Music. How does the anthem fit into the campaign, and what role does music play in shaping the travel experience?

AT: The anthem ties the whole campaign together. It is a vibe that mirrors the freedom, spontaneity, and energy we associate with travel. Our partnership with Sony Music allowed us to collaborate on a piece of music that encapsulates that excitement and inclusivity. The anthem resonates with anyone who’s ever embarked on a spontaneous trip. It’s the kind of music that makes you want to pack up and hit the road, no matter where you're going.