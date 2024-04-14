Advertisement

Have you ever had to repair a broken iPhone screen or iPhone back? If yes, then you'd know how heavy a broken iPhone costs on your pockets! To avoid such heavy contingent expenditure, a sturdy back cover and screen guard are necessary if you own an iPhone. CASETiNO, Australia's favorite phone case brand, is now in India and is the ultimate solution for iPhone protection. With a wide variety of iPhone cases and drop-testing approved quality cases, CASETiNO is all set to save Indians from broken iPhones!

CASETiNO is an iPhone case company founded in 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, with a vision to change the experiences of iPhone users using the same old cases with lower protection. They revolutionized users' experience with iPhone cases that neither compromise on styling nor security. As Apple has launched its iPhone 15 & its variants, CASETiNO is also prepared with its iPhone 15 cases with 10.8 feet drop protection.

With its high-end, drop-tested iPhone cases, CASETiNO established quite a niche in the Australian industry and is now prepared to conquer the Indian market. The Indian iPhone cover market is broken, and since the cases are produced as cheaply as possible, they are overly big, less protective, and have a shorter lifespan. Consequently, CASETiNO is present in India with the intention of revolutionizing this industry. These covers are for you if you're a lively, youthful working professional who is constantly on the go, that clumsy person who keeps on dropping stuff, or the millennial who enjoys keeping up with current technology!

A top official from CASETiNO says: "We met over 100 tech reviewers and read over 1,500 reviews of our existing customers and began crafting around fixing what was wrong. We started combining different materials to create the best of the best iPhone case that comes with 10.8 feet drop-tested protection and a case that does not turn yellow."

CASETiNO was able to connect with millions of tech-savvy millennials in Australia because of their conviction that protection does not merely include dull cases. You can choose from a variety of vibrant colors in their cases without having to bother about styling or safety. Their patients are available in the Vivace, Clear Shield, Impact, and Klasik series. The Vivace Series is a soft back cover that is highly flexible, available in brilliant colors and differs from the preceding three in that it is not Magsafe-compatible.

The combination of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), and polycarbonate (PC) components makes their case one tough cookie, safeguarding your iPhone in addition to improving grip thanks to its ergonomic design. They offer a lifetime warranty to all of their clients in the event of any material defects, which is another unique feature. In case of yellowing of the iPhone cover material, a guarantee of six months is provided.

This 10.8-foot drop-tested shields your iPhone with impact protection for the ultimate challenge, making it better than any other iPhone case in India. Their extremely slim and lightweight iPhone cases are perfectly designed for all CASETiNO, Apple, and third-party MagSafe-compatible products. CASETiNO MagSafe case backed by N52 in-built magnets is the perfect combination of protection and convenience. Their primary focus is to have iPhone cases that look good & keep your phone safe.

CASETiNO not only sells iPhone cases but also screen protectors. Screen protectors from CASETiNO are essential to prevent broken iPhone screens from draining your wallet. Their high-end iPhone screen protectors are composed of 9H glass, which has a remarkable resistance to drops and scratches.

In conclusion, CASETiNO's products are exclusive, and that exclusivity is reflected in their cost. Similar to how we pay a lot of money to buy iPhones in the first place, it is advised to invest in excellent protection to prevent additional costs down the road due to damage to the phone's screen or back.

Check out reviews from some of your favourite Tech YouTubers:

CASETiNO Cases provide excellent drop protection and style to your iPhone at an affordable price.- Nabeel Nawab (Tech Youtuber) has 1.78 million subscribers on YouTube.

CASETiNO cases feel great in hand. The grip of the matter is incredible. CASETiNO is one of the best and leading accessories brands in India.- Lakshay ( Tech YouTuber) 157K Subscribers.

These are the best and most budget-friendly clear cases, which give better drop protection than the original ones.- Arjun Tech (Tech YouTuber) 92.5K subscribers on YouTube.

To learn more, visit the company media outlets below:

Website: https://casetino.in/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/casetino_in/