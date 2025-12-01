Introduction to Chyawanprash: A Timeless Heritage

Chyawanprash is well appreciated for its antiaging effects, long before vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant supplements came into existence. The formulation, as a whole, serves as a manifestation of a blessing from the Rigveda with the below purposes:

To replenish depleted reserves of life force ( ojas ) and to maintain strength, stamina, and vitality.

) and to maintain strength, stamina, and vitality. May symbolize humanity's search for a 'Panacea' that could tackle a broad spectrum of health concerns, ranging from aging to coughs and the common cold.

As per ancient classics, regular intake of this tonic may help:

to attain intellect, memory, immunity, freedom from disease, endurance,

improved functioning of the senses, great sexual strength and stamina,

improved digestive processes,

improvised skin-tone and glow

restores/maintains the normal biofunctions of Vata (bodily humor regulating all movements, circulations and neuroconductive actions.

Dabur Pioneering Science And Research

Stringent quality and safety protocols are followed at leading manufacturing facilities such as of Dabur Chyawanprash.

Traditional Ayurveda practitioners call Chyawanprash as an “Ageless Wonder”. In this context, Charaka Samhita narrates: ‘It is the premier Rasayana, beneficial for allaying cough, asthma and other respiratory ailments; it nourishes the weak and degenerating tissues, promotes vigour, vitality and is anti-ageing’. Chyawanprash helps to balance the three doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha (bodily humors/ bioenergies regulating the structure and biofunctions of the human body). In the Ayurvedic perspective, the specific actions of herbs in the micro and macronutrient supplement level, metabolic level, and tissue nourishment level are well recognized.

Dabur Chyawanprash, is an Ayurvedic daily health supplement composed of a highly concentrated mixture of nutrient-dense herbs and minerals, embodies the universal human pursuit of immortality, liberation from illness, and the prevention of aging, and has been a part of every Indian’s life from the day it was introduced, irrespective of sociocultural, political, and scientific factors.

Key Ingredients of Dabur Chyawanprash

Dabur Chyawanprash is one of its kind balanced formulation that is prepared by following the classical recipe with modern tools for studies-efficacy, safety, and quality.

Botanicals extracts contribute to series of phytonutrients: majorly gallic acid, flavonoids, alkaloids, piperine, tannins derived from amla (major ingredients) along with other 40+ herbs used as extract in Chyawanprash. Yamakadravyas (Cow’s Ghee & Til Oil) Prakshepadravyas: The aromatic botanical powders those include Pipali, Nagakesar; Elaichi, Tamalpatra, Dalchini etc. Sugar & Honey: The unrefined sugar and honey play a significant role in Chyawanprash. They work together as an anupan, which means "a carrier of herbs." They help the herbs absorb deep into the tissues. In Ayurveda, there are 6 tastes: sweet, sour, bitter, pungent and astringent. Each of the 6 tastes play an important role in healing. Chyawanprash has 5 of the 6 tastes (no salty taste). The sugar and honey provide the sweet taste, which is rejuvenating. Without the sugar and honey, Chyawanprash wouldn't work!

It is common practice to add the nourishing honey and cow ghee (clarified butter) in certain Ayurvedic herbal formulations to act as “a transporter of potency of herbs” (aka Yogavahi in Ayurveda), and it is believed to promote the quick absorption and assimilation of various herbal constituents in the distant tissues (lacto-vegan diet comprising milk and milk products is strongly recommended in Ayurveda). Thus, the inherent mixture of ghee, oil, honey and sarkara makes this unique formulation as a super functionality family friend.

Scientific Highlights, including Mechanism of Action

A major part in the composition of Dabur Chyawanprash is Amla, which is rich in gallic acids, polyphenolics, including flavonoids and the phenolic compounds of the composition possess antioxidant principles that are said to contribute to the rejuvenating and tonic attributes of Dabur Chyawanprash. A high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) analysis has identified several biologically active phenolics with few noted as gallic acid, catechin, chlorogenic acid, rutin, ferulic acid, and quercetin, which may account for its health-beneficial activity.

For the immune system, Immunoglobulins are antibodies produced to fight off pathogens. Where, IgG stands as the most abundant type of antibody in the body, found in blood and other body fluids. It provides long term protection against infections and can cross the placenta to protect a foetus, also at the same time IgE is an antibody which is associated with allergic reactions. When the body encounters an allergen, IgE antibodies bind to mast cells, triggering the release of chemicals (like histamine) that cause allergy symptoms. Studies with Dabur Chyawanprash has shown that a significant increase in IgG, IgM, with lowering of IgE, lowering histamine suggesting an immunostimulatory effect. An experimental study showed that Dabur Chyawanprash pretreatment significantly reduced plasma histamine levels and serum immunoglobulin E (IgE) release with allergen and ovalbumin-induced allergy, respectively, suggesting antiallergic potential. Also, noted, Natural killer (NK) cell activity was significantly (versus dimethyl sulfoxide) increased in different concentration ratios of NK cells and target cells by Dabur Chyawanprash treatment, along with increase in the secretions of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) and macrophage inflammatory protein-1 alpha (MIP-1α), stimulation in interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) levels, and rise in phagocytic activity. The augmented immunity marker levels (TNF-α, IL-1β, and MIP1α), as well as enhancement of NK cells and phagocytic activity support the immunomodulatory properties of Dabur Chyawanprash.