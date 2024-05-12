Advertisement

The United Nations Global Peace Council (UNGPC) convened a momentous event today at the iconic Palace of West Minister, known colloquially as the House of the Lords or the London Parliament, to bestow upon Kalasha Naidu the esteemed title of "Globally the Youngest Social Worker." The ceremony, held at 15:30 GST, saw Naidu being recognized for her outstanding contributions to public service on an international scale.

In collaboration between the UNGPC and the United States of America International University, Kalasha Naidu was presented with an Honorary Doctorate, a testament to her exemplary dedication and service in the realm of public welfare. Despite her tender age, Naidu's impact has transcended borders, earning her accolades from nations around the world.

The distinguished gathering included esteemed guests such as the Mayor of London, Lord Bhikhu Parekh, Baron Parekh members of the House of Lords, UK Parliament and Mr.Virendra Sharma, Member of UK Parliament, House of Commons and other VVIPS all of them came together to honour Naidu's remarkable achievements.

During the ceremony, Naidu had the opportunity to address the British Parliament, delivering a poignant speech highlighting her mission and vision for a better world. Additionally, a poignant two-minute audiovisual presentation provided insight into Naidu's journey and the transformative impact of her work.

"This award is a testament to Kalasha Naidu's extraordinary dedication and remarkable contributions to society. Her tireless efforts have touched the lives of countless individuals across the globe, and her achievements serve as a beacon of excellence in the field of public service. I am personally delighted to extend this invitation to Naidu and look forward to celebrating her accomplishments over high tea and a tour of the Parliament."

Kalasha Naidu's journey is a testament to the power of compassion and the profound impact that individuals, regardless of age, can have on society. As she continues her mission to foster positive change and uplift communities worldwide, her legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations to follow in her footsteps.

About Kalasha Naidu:

Kalasha Naidu, at a remarkably young age, has distinguished herself as a global advocate for social welfare and humanitarian causes. Her unwavering commitment to public service has earned her recognition and admiration from leaders and communities worldwide. Through her initiatives and endeavours, Naidu continues to make a profound and lasting impact on the lives of those in need.