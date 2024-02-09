Karauli Shankar Mahadev's Memory Purification Program Transforms Students, Igniting Positive Energy

Advertisement

In the presence of Karauli Shankar Mahadev, “Memory Purification Program" was organized for students in the MP2 program in the campus of New Public Collegiate Inter College, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow by the auspices of "Lau Kush Foundation" on 6th February (Tuesday). In this ceremony, the negative and gloomy memories of students were destroyed and eradicated and they expressed that studying has helped them remember forgotten things, increased their interest in learning, eliminated bad habits, increased mental strength, and improved the atmosphere of the college.

Karauli Shankar Mahadev, an influential figure in the spiritual realm of Karauli Dham has left his mark not only in India but also in many other countries by relieving devotees from diseases, grief, and debts, teaching meditation, and preaching dedication and meditation. The coordinator of the program explained that memory (smriti) purification is a holistic science program aimed at guiding towards the continuous well-being of humans – physically, mentally, and spiritually and under this memory (smriti) purification holistic science, all human beings on Earth can become like disease-free families, grief-free families, and debt-free families, creating an environment of cooperation in creation by becoming self-managed and keeping society free from fear. Students of age group 7 to 18 who were troubled by any form of physical and mental negative memories participated in the program.

Karauli Shankar Mahadev interacted with all the children in groups, understood their problems, and then conducted sankalp, a yogic science of memory (smriti) purification as well as guided them on how to remain physically, mentally, and spiritually healthy through self-prayer and self-determination. Karauli Shankar Mahadev also explained the power of sankalp, meditation, dedication, yoga postures, pranayama, chanting, penance, practice, and yajna, as well as emphasized on the power of sankalp, self-prayer and determination for maintaining balance in the subtle and gross worlds, and introduced them to the immediate results of practice.

He freed the children from their negative memories through the supreme energy of their self-prayer and determination, which were hindering their studies and overall growth. After the program got completed, the children felt an amazing positive energy within them, and that they were feeling light and happy and much more focused and better than before. They expressed a strong desire to study, and of feeling confident that they coould score Good They also said that just by seeing Guruji, they felt a different kind of divinity and gentleness which they had never seen or felt before.