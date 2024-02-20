Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 15th, 2022 at 10:06 IST

Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Nirmal NR-268 results today April 15, 2022, first prize Rs 70

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Kerala Lottery NIRMAL results today, April 15, 2022. The first prize winner gets Rs. 70 lakh.

Aditi Rathi
kerala lottery
Image: Unsplash | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
On Friday, the Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala NIRMAL NR-270 Lottery results. The lucky draw for the Kerala NIRMAL NR-268 Lottery results is out for 2022. The state lottery department will reveal the results for Kerala NIRMAL NR-270 Lottery Tickets on the official website of the Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalotteries.com. The results will be out at 2 pm today. Each ticket is priced at Rs 250.

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

  • POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

  • WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

  • Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

  • Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

  • Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

  • NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery 

  • Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery

Those who had bought the tickets for Kerala NIRMAL NR 268 can visit the official Kerala Lotteries website to see if their luck has been favoured. The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will win a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 70 lakh and the third prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners for this lucky draw will win Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000. The sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners are entitled to Rs 2,000, Rs 1000, and Rs 500, respectively. Consolation prize is worth Rs 1,00,000.

Kerala NIRMAL NR-268 Lottery - Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

Image: Unsplash

Published April 15th, 2022 at 10:06 IST

