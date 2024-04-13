×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 11th, 2022 at 12:00 IST

Kerala Lottery Result for 11.06.2022: Check winning numbers for Karunya KR-545

Every Saturday, the government of Kerala declares the ‘KARUNYA’ Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results for June 11 will be out today by 3 pm.

Reported by: Vishnu V V
kerala lottery
kerala lottery | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Every Saturday, the government of Kerala declares the ‘KARUNYA’ Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results for March 28 will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries. The KARUNYA lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that gets updated every Saturday. The results will be announced soon.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery 

There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery is quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹80 lakhs. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner gets ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and the seventh prize winner of the lottery gets to take come ₹100.

Kerala KARUNYA Lottery Results for Today

The state lottery department will reveal the results for Kerala Karunya KR-545 Lottery on the official website of the Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalotteries.com. The results will be out at 3 pm today. 

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹80 lakhs.

Kerala Lottery Result: Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

Advertisement

Published June 11th, 2022 at 12:00 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli No More

3 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals Spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Eoin Morgan on Kuldeep

6 minutes ago
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

BMCM Box Office Day 2

7 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Baisakhi date, celebrations

Baisakhi Wishes, Quotes

13 minutes ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan BO Day 2

15 minutes ago
Hezbollah Paves Way For Iran Attack? Fires Rockets on Israel

Hezbollah-Israel Attack

16 minutes ago
Exam Results

CUET PG topper list 2024

24 minutes ago
ipl 2024 points table

Updated IPL Standings

36 minutes ago
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and US President Joe Biden

Israel vs Iran

an hour ago
How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of B'luru Cafe Blast Masterminds From Bengal

Bengaluru Blast Probe

an hour ago
Education News

JEE Main answer key out

an hour ago
Board Exam Result 2024

Haryana English Re-exam

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Education News

CUET PG Result 2024 Today

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

2 hours ago
Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie

Kim Jong's Remark on War

7 hours ago
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa Borewell Incident

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant’: Indian Origin Woman Was Wrongly Jailed in UK

    World8 hours ago

  2. How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Masterminds

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Shocking: Post Chemotherapy, Woman Told She Was Misdiagnosed With Cancer

    World11 hours ago

  4. Woman In Congo Lived With A Rare Parasite In Her Eyes For 2 years

    World12 hours ago

  5. Gold breaches Rs 73,000 mark to hit record high on bullish global trend

    Business News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo