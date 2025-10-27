Updated 27 October 2025 at 18:23 IST
KoinBX App Ranked Among Top Crypto Platforms in India
KoinBX is one of the most trusted exchanges in India owing to its registration with FIU India, which demonstrates the commitment to regulation and compliance with the laws of the land.
- Initiatives News
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
In India, crypto adoption is growing at an exponential rate. In the past few months, Chainalysis and recently TRM Labs stated that India had consistently ranked in the first position when it came to global crypto adoption.
As per the data on Statista this year, India's digital asset revenue was slated to be approximately $11.4 billion in 2025 in India, with an expected projection of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~3.30% by 2026.
This development is noteworthy in the Indian ecosystem, especially in the face of regulatory uncertainty surrounding the imposition of a 30% tax and a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) and the scrutiny on all virtual digital asset providers (VASPs), including onshore and offshore entities.
Despite all these prevailing challenges, Indian crypto exchange apps are still ruling the roost when it comes to providing top-notch services in the crypto industry. Among them, KoinBX – India's most trusted and fastest-growing exchange – is ruling the roost. The KoinBX crypto app stands out for three key reasons: it’s FIU-India registered for full compliance, has strong security with MFA and other protective measures, and is simple and easy to use.
Advertisement
Critical Factor: Regulatory Compliance and Trust
KoinBX is one of the most trusted exchanges in India owing to its registration with FIU India, which demonstrates the commitment to regulation and compliance with the laws of the land.
With Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) compliance, the exchange actively monitors transactions, prevents illegal activities, and maintains transparency. This means users' funds and data are protected under strict security measures. With strict KYC checks, enhanced due diligence, and real-time monitoring, KoinBX ensures you are trading on a 100% legally compliant and secure platform.
Advertisement
Crypto Education
KoinBX believes that education is the first step to adoption. In view of that, the app has a feature called KoinBX Learn which offers byte-sized information at your fingertips.
KoinBX Earn
KoinBX offers Earning – a feature that allows users to earn up to 4% APR on stablecoins like USDT and USDC. Through the KoinBX Earning programme, users can subscribe to this feature and generate returns without the need to actively trade.
Localization and Accessibility to Indian Users
● You can start trading at as little as Rs 100 and can use banking options such as
IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS.
● There are over 200 crypto assets for the crypto traders – both beginners and
veterans
● KoinBX offers competitive and lowest trading fees across the platform
● The exchange offers customer support in English and regional languages such
as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and other Indian languages.
Conclusion
India’s rapid rise as a global crypto hub reflects the trust and enthusiasm of its growing user base. In this landscape, KoinBX stands out for its strong compliance, advanced security, user-friendly experience, and commitment to education. With low entry barriers, multilingual support, and rewarding features, KoinBX isn’t just keeping pace with the market—it’s helping shape its future.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 27 October 2025 at 18:23 IST