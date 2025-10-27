KoinBX App Ranked Among Top Crypto Platforms in India

In India, crypto adoption is growing at an exponential rate. In the past few months, Chainalysis and recently TRM Labs stated that India had consistently ranked in the first position when it came to global crypto adoption.

As per the data on Statista this year, India's digital asset revenue was slated to be approximately $11.4 billion in 2025 in India, with an expected projection of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~3.30% by 2026.

This development is noteworthy in the Indian ecosystem, especially in the face of regulatory uncertainty surrounding the imposition of a 30% tax and a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) and the scrutiny on all virtual digital asset providers (VASPs), including onshore and offshore entities.

Despite all these prevailing challenges, Indian crypto exchange apps are still ruling the roost when it comes to providing top-notch services in the crypto industry. Among them, KoinBX – India's most trusted and fastest-growing exchange – is ruling the roost. The KoinBX crypto app stands out for three key reasons: it’s FIU-India registered for full compliance, has strong security with MFA and other protective measures, and is simple and easy to use.

Critical Factor: Regulatory Compliance and Trust

KoinBX is one of the most trusted exchanges in India owing to its registration with FIU India, which demonstrates the commitment to regulation and compliance with the laws of the land.

With Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) compliance, the exchange actively monitors transactions, prevents illegal activities, and maintains transparency. This means users' funds and data are protected under strict security measures. With strict KYC checks, enhanced due diligence, and real-time monitoring, KoinBX ensures you are trading on a 100% legally compliant and secure platform.

Crypto Education

KoinBX believes that education is the first step to adoption. In view of that, the app has a feature called KoinBX Learn which offers byte-sized information at your fingertips.

KoinBX Earn

KoinBX offers Earning – a feature that allows users to earn up to 4% APR on stablecoins like USDT and USDC. Through the KoinBX Earning programme, users can subscribe to this feature and generate returns without the need to actively trade.

Localization and Accessibility to Indian Users

● You can start trading at as little as Rs 100 and can use banking options such as

IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS.

● There are over 200 crypto assets for the crypto traders – both beginners and

veterans

● KoinBX offers competitive and lowest trading fees across the platform

● The exchange offers customer support in English and regional languages such

as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and other Indian languages.

Conclusion