LOSD Inspired by Aga Khan’s Vision: Advancing Lifelong Learning and Skills Development

Lifelong learning and skills development are essential for empowering individuals and driving societal progress. Inspired by the visionary principles of His Highness the Aga Khan, the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) is committed to fostering education, ethical leadership, and entrepreneurship on a global scale. In this insightful conversation, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani shares how LOSD aligns with the Aga Khan’s values and its role in shaping a more knowledgeable and skilled society.

Jasmeen: How does LOSD align with the core values promoted by the Aga Khan, particularly in fostering lifelong learning?

Dr. Somani: LOSD is committed to promoting learning and professional growth, providing opportunities that foster knowledge exchange and skill enhancement. This aligns with the Aga Khan’s dedication to education and the development of human capacities. For instance, the Aga Khan University has launched the LEADS programme—Lifelong Learning, Education And Development of Skills—which offers flexible and accessible pathways to continuing education, especially for individuals in underserved regions. Similarly, LOSD offers diverse courses and training programs aimed at personal and professional growth, enhancing employability through specialized skill development in business and entrepreneurship.

Jasmeen: Can you provide specific examples of how his principles influenced your initiatives?

Dr. Somani: Inspired by His Highness’s focus on education, I took on roles such as CEO & Director of the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD). LOSD’s mission to equip individuals and organisations with the tools and resources needed to create a lasting impact resonates deeply with the Aga Khan’s emphasis on building human capacities and fostering intellectual freedom.

Jasmeen: Education is a key pillar of the Aga Khan’s work. How does LOSD contribute to making quality education accessible globally?

Dr. Somani: LOSD leverages digital learning platforms and international collaborations to provide accessible education to diverse communities. Our online and in-person training programs ensure that individuals, regardless of location, can gain industry-relevant skills that enhance career prospects.

Jasmeen: The Aga Khan’s initiatives emphasize ethical leadership. How does LOSD nurture ethical leadership in its training programs?

Dr. Somani: Ethical leadership is at the core of our programs. We integrate values-driven leadership training, ensuring that professionals develop not only technical expertise but also a strong moral compass. Our mentorship initiatives further encourage responsible decision-making and integrity in leadership.

Jasmeen: How does LOSD support entrepreneurial ventures, particularly in regions where economic opportunities are limited?

Dr. Somani: Through skill-based training, LOSD empowers individuals to establish and scale their own businesses. Our entrepreneurship programs equip learners with practical tools to develop sustainable businesses, particularly in emerging economies where access to formal training is limited.

Jasmeen: The Aga Khan’s approach to development includes gender inclusivity. How does LOSD support women’s education and professional growth?

Dr. Somani: LOSD actively promotes women’s empowerment by offering scholarships, leadership training, and business development programs tailored for women. We ensure equitable access to resources that help women thrive in their respective fields.

Jasmeen: Collaboration is a key factor in impactful initiatives. Does LOSD partner with any organizations that share similar values?

Dr. Somani: Yes, we collaborate with universities, NGOs, and industry leaders to enhance our reach and impact. These partnerships enable us to provide high-quality, practical training that aligns with global industry standards.

Jasmeen: The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) emphasizes community development. How does LOSD contribute to community-building efforts?

Dr. Somani: LOSD actively engages in community upliftment by providing vocational training, mentorship, and skills development programs tailored to local economic needs. By equipping individuals with relevant skills, we empower them to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Jasmeen: Looking ahead, how do you envision LOSD’s role in furthering the principles championed by the Aga Khan?

Dr. Somani: Our goal is to expand our educational reach, introduce more innovative learning models, and continue fostering intellectual growth globally. By staying true to our mission, we aim to create long-lasting impact in education and skills development.